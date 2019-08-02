Foundry Partners Upped Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Stake By $801,272; Causeway Capital Management Has Cut Prudential Plc (PUK) Position

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased Prudential Plc (PUK) stake by 2.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 29,715 shares as Prudential Plc (PUK)’s stock declined 8.39%. The Causeway Capital Management Llc holds 989,412 shares with $39.79 million value, down from 1.02M last quarter. Prudential Plc now has $53.17B valuation. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $40.92. About 236,860 shares traded or 28.86% up from the average. Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) has declined 11.55% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PUK News: 12/04/2018 – RBA: RISKS HAVE ABATED SOMEWHAT DUE TO PRUDENTIAL MEASURES, TIGHTER LOAN STANDARDS; 20/03/2018 – DUBAI INVESTMENTS – ARKAN BANK IS APPLYING TO DFSA FOR APPROVAL FOR A PRUDENTIAL CATEGORY 5 LICENCE TO OPERATE AS AN ISLAMIC FINANCI AL INSTITUTION; 15/04/2018 – Prudential to Boost Technology Spending in Asian Expansion Drive; 09/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PAYS WOMEN ALMOST 30% LESS THAN MALE STAFF; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L – . INTENTION TO DEMERGE M&G PRUDENTIAL FROM PRUDENTIAL PLC, RESULTING IN TWO SEPARATELY-LISTED COMPANIES, EACH WITH ITS OWN DISTINCT INVESTMENT PROSPECTS; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L – PAUL MANDUCA, CHAIRMAN OF PRUDENTIAL PLC, SAID: ” DECISION TO DEMERGE M&G PRUDENTIAL FOLLOWS A RIGOROUS REVIEW BY BOARD WHICH CONSIDERED ALL OPTIONS, INCLUDING STATUS QUO, AND; 07/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PRU.L MALAYSIAN INSURANCE UNIT IN TALKS WITH RETIREMENT FUND KWAP TO SELL 30 PCT STAKE; 04/05/2018 – Boise Cascade Transfers $151.8M Pension Plan Assets to Prudential for Purchase of Group Annuity Contract; 12/03/2018 – RBNZ’S SPENCER SAYS MACRO-PRUDENTIAL POLICY HAS SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED THE RESILIENCE OF BANKS’ BALANCE SHEETS; 14/03/2018 – PRUDENTIAL PLC PRU.L – US SEPARATE ACCOUNT NET INFLOWS 6 OF £3.5 BLN CONTRIBUTING TO SEPARATE ACCOUNT ASSETS 19 PER CENT 1 HIGHER AT £130.5 BLN

Foundry Partners Llc increased Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) stake by 19.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc acquired 400,636 shares as Gran Tierra Energy (GTE)’s stock declined 28.82%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 2.50 million shares with $5.67M value, up from 2.10M last quarter. Gran Tierra Energy now has $603.93M valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 1.67 million shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 50.30% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 27/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 4Q Rev $71M; 10/05/2018 – GRUPO SAN JOSE GSJ.MC – SAN JOSE CONSTRUCTORA WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD MOGAN MALL IN GRAN CANARIA; 06/03/2018 BMW Reveals a Gran Coupe Concept That’s More Sport Than Sedan; 20/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Provides Feb 2018 Production Update and Announces Details for Its 2017 4Q and Yr End Results Webcast; 22/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Adapts Previously Proposed Debt Financing in Response to Investor Feedback With Focus on Refinancing Its Senior S; 14/05/2018 – Entertain Weekly: Exclusive first look at Betty Buckley as Gran’ma in Preacher; 22/03/2018 – Gran Colombia Adapts Previously Proposed Debt Financing in Response to Investor Feedback With Focus on Refinancing Its Senior Secured Convertible Debentures Due 2020 and 2024 and Providing Option for Immediate Liquidity on 2018…; 10/05/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP – ON TRACK TO MEET ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 18/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$5 FROM C$4; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased Dbx Etf Tr (ASHR) stake by 114,307 shares to 187,207 valued at $5.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) stake by 1.17 million shares and now owns 4.34 million shares. Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB) was raised too.

Foundry Partners Llc decreased Care.Com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) stake by 26,334 shares to 77,454 valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) stake by 142,137 shares and now owns 596,583 shares. Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) was reduced too.