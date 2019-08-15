HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC COM (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) had an increase of 10.18% in short interest. HRVSF’s SI was 395,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.18% from 358,500 shares previously. With 424,900 avg volume, 1 days are for HARVEST HEALTH & RECREATION INC COM (OTCMKTS:HRVSF)’s short sellers to cover HRVSF’s short positions. The stock decreased 8.54% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 311,378 shares traded or 0.14% up from the average. Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) has 0.00% since August 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Foundry Partners Llc decreased Prologis Inc (PLD) stake by 23.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc sold 29,615 shares as Prologis Inc (PLD)’s stock rose 3.88%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 94,940 shares with $6.83 million value, down from 124,555 last quarter. Prologis Inc now has $50.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $80.26. About 2.15 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 Core FFO View to $2.95-$3.01/Share; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 Nippon Prologis REIT Prices New Investment Units; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc

Among 3 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis has $8900 highest and $72 lowest target. $79.25’s average target is -1.26% below currents $80.26 stock price. Prologis had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, August 13 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Inc invested in 2.68 million shares. Lenox Wealth Incorporated stated it has 4,462 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Northern Tru holds 0.19% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 10.85M shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has 0.02% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 694,907 shares. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Communication Can has invested 0.19% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Metropolitan Life Insurance Communication Ny reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Adage Capital Partners Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 789,229 shares. Covington Advsr Inc owns 26,412 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Wesbanco Natl Bank has invested 0.09% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested in 9.43M shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc accumulated 3.99M shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 8,331 are owned by Groesbeck Investment Management Corporation Nj. Assetmark owns 4,954 shares. Campbell & Communications Adviser Lc owns 5,963 shares.

