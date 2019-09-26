Foundry Partners Trimmed Its Kb Home (KBH) Stake; Glenview Capital Management Has Raised Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Position

Foundry Partners Llc decreased Kb Home (KBH) stake by 23.67% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc sold 160,144 shares as Kb Home (KBH)’s stock rose 2.50%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 516,425 shares with $13.29M value, down from 676,569 last quarter. Kb Home now has $2.86B valuation. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $32.38. About 4.95M shares traded or 189.23% up from the average. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Sees KB Home Delevering Below 45% Homebuilding Debt-to-Book Capitalization Ratio; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 20/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Magnolia at Westside; 19/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Turnleaf; 31/05/2018 – KB Home Opens Madera in Northeast San Antonio; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTR-END INVENTORIES INCREASED 5% TO $3.44 BLN, WITH INVESTMENTS IN LAND ACQUISITION AND DEVELOPMENT TOTALING $465.0 MLN FOR QTR; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) stake by 29.42% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Glenview Capital Management Llc acquired 41,298 shares as Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG)’s stock rose 12.18%. The Glenview Capital Management Llc holds 181,689 shares with $51.79 million value, up from 140,391 last quarter. Wellcare Health Plans Inc now has $13.05B valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $265.98. About 341,472 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 15.26% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE HEALTH PLANS INC – EXPECTS TO FUND TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, COMPANY’S UNDRAWN $1.0 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $9.55-$9.85; 07/05/2018 – Tampa Bay News: Tampa-based WellCare Health Plans, Inc. Corporate Counsel Joins Carlton Fields; 07/05/2018 – STAYWELL HEALTH PLAN – NEW STATEWIDE MEDICAID MANAGED CARE PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN NO EARLIER THAN OCT 1; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO ACQUIRE MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B IN CASH; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects to End Deal by End of 2018; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health to buy Meridian for $2.5 bln; 02/04/2018 – U.S. govt sets 3.40 pct hike in 2019 payments to Medicare insurers

Among 7 analysts covering KB Home (NYSE:KBH), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. KB Home has $3700 highest and $20 lowest target. $29.14’s average target is -10.01% below currents $32.38 stock price. KB Home had 15 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded KB Home (NYSE:KBH) on Monday, May 13 to “Overweight” rating. On Wednesday, March 27 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. On Wednesday, March 27 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. As per Thursday, June 27, the company rating was upgraded by Buckingham Research. The stock of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, June 27 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Wednesday, April 10 to “Neutral”.

Foundry Partners Llc increased Shoe Carnival Inc Com (NASDAQ:SCVL) stake by 38,500 shares to 129,975 valued at $3.59M in 2019Q2. It also upped Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) stake by 150,428 shares and now owns 1.54 million shares. Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ:HBHC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 73.78 million shares or 4.27% less from 77.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Investment Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Balyasny Asset Ltd invested in 0.47% or 2.88 million shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 4,823 shares. James Investment Rech invested 0.02% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.01% or 195,234 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss owns 0.01% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 127,339 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Parametric Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 245,789 shares in its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 264,908 shares. Cim Invest Mangement Inc accumulated 15,209 shares. Cipher LP has 0.28% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 126,574 shares. Northern reported 0.01% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Barclays Public Limited Com has invested 0% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Ameriprise Fincl holds 1.35 million shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading Lp has 70,349 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold WCG shares while 142 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.03 million shares or 8.43% less from 48.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). 6,768 were accumulated by Gam Holdings Ag. Bridges Inv, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,282 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com has 208,029 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 18,488 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Ltd owns 20,162 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Fin Incorporated owns 0% invested in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) for 40 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd stated it has 14,984 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1,049 are held by Kentucky Retirement Insurance Trust Fund. Dana Investment Advsr reported 0.55% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks has invested 0.52% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). British Columbia Mngmt reported 0.03% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Corvex Limited Partnership invested 0.54% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.01% in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG).

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. WellCare Health Plans has $34600 highest and $307 lowest target. $318’s average target is 19.56% above currents $265.98 stock price. WellCare Health Plans had 9 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $31700 target in Monday, September 9 report.

Glenview Capital Management Llc decreased Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) stake by 152,889 shares to 7.34M valued at $205.70 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 1.33M shares and now owns 567,485 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was reduced too.

