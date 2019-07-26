Foundry Partners Trimmed Its Holding in Meredith (MDP) by $1.60 Million; Simon Property Group (SPG) Shareholder Davis Selected Advisers Lowered Holding by $1.51 Million

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 8,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 205,100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.37 million, down from 213,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Simon Property Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $157.9. About 859,179 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 21/03/2018 – CFO Moves: Office Depot, Maersk, Outfront Media, Simon Property Group; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q EPS $2.00; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International And Simon Expand Relationship; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q-End U.S. Malls, Premium Outlets Occupancy 94.6%; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Rtgs On Simon Property Group; Otlk Stable; 05/03/2018 SIMON COO SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN M&A ACTIVITY TODAY: CITI CONF; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q Portfolio Net Operating Income Rose 4.8%; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY SPG.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $11.95 TO $12.05

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Meredith Corp (MDP) by 11.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 29,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 225,381 shares of the newspapers and magazines company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.46M, down from 254,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Meredith Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.38. About 152,891 shares traded. Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) has risen 15.14% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.71% the S&P500. Some Historical MDP News: 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp 3Q Rev $648.8M; 12/04/2018 – Meredith Names Karla Partilla Publisher Of Allrecipes Magazine; 26/03/2018 – MEREDITH NATIONAL MEDIA REPORTS NEW SALES & MARKETING STRUCTURE; 23/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP SAYS HEADCOUNT REDUCTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY JANUARY 2019; 22/03/2018 – Meredith Names Klarn DePalma Executive VP Of MNI Targeted Media; 05/04/2018 – WRIGHT’S MEDIA – ANNOUNCED A PARTNERSHIP WITH MEREDITH CORPORATION TO DELIVER UNRIVALED AWARD AND EDITORIAL LICENSING TO CONSUMERS; 13/03/2018 – Hidden Valley First To Leverage Allrecipes’ AmazonFresh Integration; 09/05/2018 – New Sentences: New Sentences: From Meredith Goldstein’s `Can’t Help Myself’; 10/05/2018 – Meredith Corp Sees 4Q Adjusted Ebitda $153M-$158M; 05/04/2018 – Meredith Corporation Joins Wright’s Media Growing Client Roster

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $2.98 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.98 per share. SPG’s profit will be $920.80M for 13.25 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SPG shares while 197 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 285.92 million shares or 3.86% less from 297.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.04% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Trustmark Bank & Trust Tru Department accumulated 10,684 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc accumulated 600 shares. Green Street Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5.64% or 55,907 shares. Lincluden owns 12,660 shares. Moreover, Bluefin Trading Ltd has 0.5% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) for 19,160 shares. First Manhattan Com invested in 29,890 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 1.08 million shares. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 3,430 shares. Stifel Fin holds 0.13% or 253,111 shares. Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 1,148 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alpine Woods Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.15% invested in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.03% or 26,570 shares. Mitchell Capital Management stated it has 18,648 shares. 410,570 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc. Class A Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1,988 shares to 90,053 shares, valued at $14.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davis Select U.S. Equity by 147,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.17M shares, and has risen its stake in Sap Se Adr (NYSE:SAP).

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Down in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on July 03, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “52-Week Company Lows – GuruFocus.com” published on July 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston’s Galleria mall getting new luxe retailers, revived Toys R Us – Houston Business Journal” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “This CBD Stock Is Quietly Becoming a Retail Giant – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold MDP shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 41.84 million shares or 2.56% less from 42.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Nomura Hldgs reported 20,191 shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Legal General Gru Plc holds 0% or 54,836 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 364,877 shares. Mackenzie Corporation invested 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Raymond James Fincl Advsr Incorporated reported 0% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Fiera holds 0.01% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Ancora Advsrs Limited Co reported 68,373 shares. Smith Moore & has invested 0.13% in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). 33,025 were accumulated by Amg Funds Ltd Liability Corporation. Naples Advsrs Lc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP). Gotham Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 18,095 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP).

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEMKT:GTE) by 400,636 shares to 2.50M shares, valued at $5.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 60,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,751 shares, and has risen its stake in Ncs Multistage Holding Inc.