Foundry Partners Trimmed Its Haynes International (HAYN) Stake by $546,375; Share Value Declined; Micron Technology (MU) Market Value Rose While Redwood Capital Management Has Lowered by $7.60 Million Its Holding

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Haynes International (HAYN) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 17,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 194,705 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.19M, down from 212,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Haynes International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.99 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 51,693 shares traded. Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has declined 29.58% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HAYN News: 29/05/2018 – HAYNES INTL CEO TO RETIRE; 03/05/2018 – HAYNES 2Q LOSS/SHR 17C; 01/05/2018 – Haynes International, Inc. to Host Second Quarter Conference Call; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 29/05/2018 – Haynes Intl, Inc. Announces Leadership Change; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1% Position in Haynes; 16/05/2018 – Haynes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – BARBADOS CENBANK CHIEF HAYNES SPEAKS ON ECONOMY; 03/05/2018 – Haynes International 2Q Loss/Shr 17c; 29/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC – MICHAEL SHOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, WILL ACT AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 675,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.05 million, down from 875,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $50.83. About 10.50M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 20/03/2018 – Tech Today: A Micron Blowout? Defending Facebook, Dumping Oracle — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $54; 07/03/2018 – Micron Waste Accelerates Development of Cannabis Waste Digester — CFN Media; 22/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology (MU) 2018 Analyst and Investor Event (Transcript); 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ EPS $2.82; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 14/05/2018 – Coatue Adds Micron, Exits Bank of America, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %)

More notable recent Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Haynes International, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Haynes International, Inc. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on January 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Haynes International, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vice President – Operations – GlobeNewswire” on September 18, 2018. More interesting news about Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Haynes International, Inc. to Host Third Quarter Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cliffs Inc by 49,202 shares to 497,751 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corecivic Inc by 22,927 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,623 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hills Banc (NYSE:BHLB).

Analysts await Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 52.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.25 per share. HAYN’s profit will be $4.76 million for 23.97 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Haynes International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 72 investors sold MU shares while 263 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 804.44 million shares or 0.34% less from 807.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Llc accumulated 581,680 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj holds 10,000 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset owns 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 190,850 shares. Griffin Asset, New York-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Eidelman Virant Cap reported 1.29% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc holds 4.30 million shares. Osterweis Incorporated invested 0.84% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 928,531 shares. Primecap Management Ca holds 1.65% or 57.74M shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Incorporated Ltd Liability Company accumulated 11,769 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Commerce reported 0.04% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Platinum Inv Mngmt Ltd accumulated 5.02 million shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Limited Liability has 42,741 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 20,241 are owned by Strategic Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation.

Analysts await Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to report earnings on September, 26 after the close. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 88.29% or $3.09 from last year’s $3.5 per share. MU’s profit will be $452.61M for 30.99 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Micron Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.00% negative EPS growth.