Foundry Partners Trimmed Ceco Environmental (CECE) Stake; Lincoln National Has Upped Its Home Depot (HD) Position

Lincoln National Corp increased Home Depot Inc (HD) stake by 7.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lincoln National Corp acquired 1,835 shares as Home Depot Inc (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Lincoln National Corp holds 25,455 shares with $4.89 million value, up from 23,620 last quarter. Home Depot Inc now has $233.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $212.15. About 2.77M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 16/05/2018 – Can Home Depot Lumber On? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER

Foundry Partners Llc decreased Ceco Environmental (CECE) stake by 35.05% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc sold 264,955 shares as Ceco Environmental (CECE)’s stock rose 19.25%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 490,960 shares with $3.54 million value, down from 755,915 last quarter. Ceco Environmental now has $316.17M valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 89,766 shares traded. CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) has risen 40.49% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CECE News: 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates, Inc. Exits Position in CECO Environmental; 08/03/2018 – Ceco Environmental 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 16/04/2018 – In Celebration of Earth Day Week, CECO Environmental Releases the First in a Series of Blogs about the Opportunities to Improve Air Quality; 16/05/2018 – CECO Environmental at Houlihan Lokey Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP – SALE OF STROBIC TO CINCINNATI FAN AND VENTILATOR COMPANY, INC. A PORTFOLIO COMPANY OF DOMINUS CAPITAL, L.P; 15/05/2018 – WYNNEFIELD CAPITAL ADDED WTTR, CECE IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Ceco Environmental 1Q EPS 17c; 02/04/2018 – Ceco Environmental Selling Strobic to Cincinnati Fan and Ventilator Co

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold CECE shares while 24 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 22.49 million shares or 0.79% more from 22.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Ltd (Trc), New York-based fund reported 4,157 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 285,383 shares. Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 15,180 shares. Bard Assocs owns 11,725 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 31,173 were reported by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability. Sg Americas Secs Llc invested in 10,166 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 23,053 shares. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Legal General Group Inc Pcl accumulated 4,567 shares. Rmb Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 13,000 shares. Amer Group Inc Inc has invested 0% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). New York-based Wynnefield Cap has invested 0.04% in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE). Essex Invest Mgmt Llc invested in 0.21% or 200,224 shares. Blackrock invested in 2.08M shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) for 69,710 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $64,570 activity. Sadlowski Dennis also bought $28,920 worth of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) shares. On Friday, March 8 Liner David B bought $35,650 worth of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) or 5,000 shares.

Foundry Partners Llc increased Franklin Financial Network stake by 14,085 shares to 212,730 valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1. It also upped Donnelley Finanancial Solution stake by 66,519 shares and now owns 349,373 shares. Hooker Furniture Corp (NASDAQ:HOFT) was raised too.

More notable recent CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CECE vs. SMED: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About CECO Environmental Corp.’s (NASDAQ:CECE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sealed Air’s (SEE) Earnings Trump Estimates in Q2, View Up – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ball Corp’s (BLL) Earnings and Sales Miss Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Terex (TEX) Misses on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Lowers Guidance – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CECO Environmental has $10 highest and $9 lowest target. $9.63’s average target is 6.76% above currents $9.02 stock price. CECO Environmental had 8 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Maxim Group maintained it with “Buy” rating and $10 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 11 by Roth Capital. The rating was initiated by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Maxim Group given on Friday, March 8.

Analysts await CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.11 EPS, up 120.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.05 per share. CECE’s profit will be $3.86 million for 20.50 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by CECO Environmental Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.33% negative EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $208 target. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. Citigroup maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Monday, April 1. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $218 target. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating. Oppenheimer maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Oppenheimer has “Buy” rating and $200 target. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mastrapasqua Asset Mngmt holds 1.85% or 50,875 shares in its portfolio. Shaker Limited Liability Co Oh has invested 0.89% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Birch Hill Invest Advsrs Limited Co owns 14,722 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Inc stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Conestoga Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 9,015 were accumulated by Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Com. Cap Interest Limited Ca reported 13,044 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Spinnaker Trust reported 31,898 shares stake. Cibc World Markets Corporation has invested 0.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Ferguson Wellman Capital Incorporated holds 1.24% or 190,645 shares. Junto Cap Management LP has 302,427 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited Company reported 29,058 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc reported 2,659 shares. Intact Investment Management accumulated 77,600 shares.

Lincoln National Corp decreased Fidelity stake by 18,950 shares to 8,168 valued at $245,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (AGG) stake by 13,404 shares and now owns 50,452 shares. Ishares Tr (SCZ) was reduced too.