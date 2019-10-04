Foundry Partners Trimmed By $5.31 Million Its Plantronics (PLT) Stake; Whiting Petroleum (WLL) Had 4 Bullish Analysts

Among 12 analysts covering Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Whiting Petroleum has $3700 highest and $800 lowest target. $16.96’s average target is 132.01% above currents $7.31 stock price. Whiting Petroleum had 24 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, September 30. As per Thursday, August 1, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, September 10, the company rating was downgraded by Bank of America. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) on Thursday, August 1 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, September 16 to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, July 18. Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, April 12 report. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital given on Friday, August 2. The company was downgraded on Monday, September 23 by Citigroup. See Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) latest ratings:

30/09/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Neutral Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $12.0000 Maintain

23/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $14.0000 New Target: $10.5000 Downgrade

16/09/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $11.0000 Upgrade

10/09/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $11.0000 Downgrade

30/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $8.0000 Initiates Coverage On

19/08/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Old Rating: Sector Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

19/08/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Downgrade

16/08/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $12 New Target: $11.0000 Downgrade

05/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $25.0000 Maintain

02/08/2019 Broker: Imperial Capital Rating: In-Line Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $16.0000 Maintain

Foundry Partners Llc decreased Plantronics (PLT) stake by 94.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc analyzed 143,432 shares as Plantronics (PLT)'s stock declined 24.88%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 7,825 shares with $290,000 value, down from 151,257 last quarter. Plantronics now has $1.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.54. About 238,830 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500.

The stock increased 2.81% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $7.31. About 8.58M shares traded. Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:WLL) has declined 64.53% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WLL News: 30/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM SEES FY PRODUCTION 11 TO 11.5 MMBOE; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP SAYS ON APRIL 12, CO, UNIT ENTERED INTO SEVENTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Whiting Petroleum Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/03/2018 Whiting Petroleum Redtail asset dataroom opens this week; RBC advising – CEO [15:05 GMT21 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 22/04/2018 – DJ Whiting Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLL); 11/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $35; 30/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 28C; 10/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 13/04/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM – OF $2.4 BLN INITIAL BORROWING BASE CO ELECTED TO SECURE COMMITMENTS OF $1.75 BLN AT CLOSING; 21/05/2018 – WHITING PETROLEUM CORP WLL.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $46

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent gas and oil company, engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company has market cap of $630.36 million. It sells gas and oil to end users, marketers, and other purchasers. It has a 2.67 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had total estimated proved reserves of 615.5 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in 1,917 net productive wells on approximately 517,200 net developed acres.

Among 2 analysts covering Plantronics (NYSE:PLT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Plantronics has $83 highest and $5800 lowest target. $70.50’s average target is 104.11% above currents $34.54 stock price. Plantronics had 6 analyst reports since April 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti maintained it with “Buy” rating and $83 target in Wednesday, June 19 report.

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 82.76% or $0.48 from last year’s $0.58 per share. PLT’s profit will be $41.95 million for 8.15 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.46 in 2019Q1.

Foundry Partners Llc increased Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) stake by 63,241 shares to 639,618 valued at $13.60M in 2019Q2. It also upped Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) stake by 20,325 shares and now owns 329,405 shares. Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI) was raised too.