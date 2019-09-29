Foundry Partners Position In Csg Sys Intl Com (CSGS) Was Has Upped; Jack In The Box (JACK) Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Decreased Position

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Csg Sys Intl Inc Com (CSGS) by 10.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 34,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.78% . The institutional investor held 350,394 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.11 million, up from 315,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Csg Sys Intl Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $51.32. About 147,053 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) has risen 26.89% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 21/05/2018 – CSG NAMES ROLLAND JOHNS AS CFO; 15/05/2018 – CSG Survey Reveals Consumer Priorities for the IoT; 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY 300222.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 1.5 BLN YUAN IN SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO FUNDS PROJECTS; 13/03/2018 – CSG Systems Adjusts Convertible Debt Conversion Rate For 2016 Convertible Notes as a Result of Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q Rev $201.7M; 02/05/2018 – CSG Systems 1Q Adj EPS 69c; 31/05/2018 – GCI Launches New Data Compliance Solution with CSG; 08/03/2018 CSG SYSTEMS ENTERED NEW $350M CREDIT AGREEMENT ON MARCH 5; 16/04/2018 – CSG Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Jack In The Box Inc (JACK) by 24.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 55,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.64% . The hedge fund held 172,728 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.06 million, down from 228,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jack In The Box Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $90.45. About 278,540 shares traded. Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has declined 12.73% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical JACK News: 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Inc. Amends Credit Agreement; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Completes Sale of Qdoba to Affiliates of Apollo Global Management for About $305M Cash; 16/05/2018 – Jack in the Box 2Q Rev $57.8M; 30/05/2018 – Jack in the Box Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 19/04/2018 – DJ Jack in the Box Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JACK); 21/03/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX AMENDS CREDIT PACT; 15/05/2018 – Samlyn Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Jack in the Box; 21/03/2018 – Jack in the Box Maturity Date for Both Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan Extended to March 2020; 16/05/2018 – JACK IN THE BOX ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL $200M SHARE REPURCHASE; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold JACK shares while 59 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 25.24 million shares or 7.17% less from 27.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Weiss Multi holds 31,001 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 3,957 shares. Bridgewater Assocs LP invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 18,734 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc owns 184,700 shares. Maplelane Ltd Liability Company owns 115,457 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Pnc Service Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) for 1,249 shares. Caxton Ltd Partnership has 4,010 shares. Price Michael F, New York-based fund reported 33,302 shares. Convergence Inv Prtnrs Llc invested in 2,469 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs Incorporated holds 0.04% or 9,675 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 438,897 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK).

Analysts await Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 22.08% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.77 per share. JACK’s profit will be $24.28M for 24.06 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Jack in the Box Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.15% negative EPS growth.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 16,395 shares to 76,436 shares, valued at $10.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) by 48,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 176,620 shares, and cut its stake in Cal Maine Foods Inc Com New (NASDAQ:CALM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold CSGS shares while 68 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 31.76 million shares or 0.77% less from 32.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Css Lc Il reported 2,700 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 51,528 shares. Seizert Prtnrs Lc accumulated 57,949 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 6,250 were reported by Connor Clark And Lunn Ltd. Vanguard Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) for 3.89M shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 11,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research Inc stated it has 17,293 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.42% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) or 744,262 shares. Apg Asset Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 63,100 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag has 195,803 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 113,283 shares in its portfolio. First Trust Limited Partnership accumulated 31,296 shares or 0% of the stock. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.07% or 25,146 shares in its portfolio. California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS).

