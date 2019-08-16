Foundry Partners Lowered Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) Holding as Stock Value Declined; Toron Capital Markets Increases Position in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 17,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 58,900 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84M, down from 76,615 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Washington Trust Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $825.70M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 1,699 shares traded. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) has declined 15.01% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical WASH News: 08/03/2018 – Washington Trust at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 20/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 06/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST: EDWARD HANDY ASSUMES ROLE OF CHAIRMAN & CEO; 24/04/2018 – Washington Trust Annual Meeting Highlights Record 2017 Performance; 25/04/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. Elects Howes to Board of Directors; 20/04/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST 1Q EPS 93C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Washington Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WASH); 15/03/2018 – Washington Trust Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 43C-SHR FROM 39C, EST 39C; 15/03/2018 – WASHINGTON TRUST BANCORP INC – THE DIVIDEND REPRESENTS A FOUR CENT PER SHARE INCREASE OVER MOST RECENT QUARTERLY DIVIDEND PAID

Toron Capital Markets Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toron Capital Markets Inc bought 26,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $138.66M, up from 2.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toron Capital Markets Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 692,283 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK QTRLY CANADIAN RETAIL NET INCOME WAS $1,833 MLN, AN INCREASE OF 17% COMPARED WITH SAME QUARTER LAST YEAR; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q EPS C$1.54; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 23/05/2018 – NHBR: TD Bank in $61.1 million bond deal with Saint Anselm; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 23/04/2018 – TD Bank Group: TD Ameritrade’s 2Q Earnings to Translate Into C$131 Million Reported Equity in Net Income of Investment in TD Ameritrade for FY2Q

