Foundry Partners Lowered Its Holding in Olympic Steel Com (ZEUS) as Market Valuation Declined; Pentair Plc (PNR) Market Valuation Declined While Mirae Asset Global Investments Boosted Its Position

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Olympic Steel Inc Com (ZEUS) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 40,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% . The institutional investor held 151,890 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.41M, down from 192,190 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Olympic Steel Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.79M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.68% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 63,351 shares traded. Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) has declined 43.46% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEUS News: 15/03/2018 – Olympic gold medalist Meagan Duhamel joins Humane Society International/Canada in calling for an end to inherently cruel dog meat trade; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – TERMS IN ALL-CASH DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 16/03/2018 – Olympic Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Mos; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL BUYS BERLIN METALS; 03/05/2018 – Olympic Steel 1Q Net $7.63M; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Olympic Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – BERLIN METALS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE UNDER ITS BRAND AND MANAGEMENT TEAM; 02/04/2018 – OLYMPIC STEEL INC – BUSINESS WILL BE INCLUDED IN OLYMPIC STEEL’S SPECIALTY METALS FLAT PRODUCTS REPORTING SEGMENT; 02/04/2018 – Olympic Steel Acquires Berlin Metals; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Olympic Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April

Mirae Asset Global Investments increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 941.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirae Asset Global Investments bought 54,906 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 60,738 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 5,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 937,358 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE $200.0 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Backs 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE OPTION TO REQUEST TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO $300.0 MLN- SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR’S NVENT IN PACT FOR 5YR $200M TERM, 5YR $600M REVOLVER; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR – NVENT FINANCE ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A FIVE-YEAR $200.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A FIVE-YEAR $600.0 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 03/04/2018 – Pentair Bd of Directors Approves Separation of NVent; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR BOARD OKS SEPARATION OF NVENT; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q Adjusted EPS 41c-44c

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Movado Group Inc Com (NYSE:MOV) by 45,913 shares to 124,034 shares, valued at $4.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citi Trends Inc (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 182,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 222,535 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM).

More notable recent Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Olympic Steel Announces Management Promotions – Business Wire” published on November 05, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Olympic Steel (ZEUS) Lags Q1 Earnings Estimates – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) CEO Rick Marabito on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $125,505 activity. 5,320 shares were bought by MARABITO RICHARD T, worth $100,801.

Mirae Asset Global Investments, which manages about $4.74B and $13.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 189,660 shares to 2.01M shares, valued at $122.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 1,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,206 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).