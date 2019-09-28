Foundry Partners Lowered Holding in Hooker Furniture (HOFT) as Share Price Declined; Verint Systems (VRNT) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Has Lifted Its Stake by $993,750

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc increased its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (VRNT) by 10.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc bought 18,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.71% . The institutional investor held 196,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.54M, up from 177,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Verint Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $42.97. About 388,578 shares traded. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) has risen 28.74% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNT News: 31/05/2018 – Verint Presents Banco Votorantim and a Leading Telecommunications Company with “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards”; 29/05/2018 – Verint Presents “Customer Engagement Excellence Awards” to Holland America Line and Navy Federal Credit Union; 17/04/2018 – Verint Extends Leadership in Customer Engagement with Six “CRM Service Awards” from CRM Magazine; 30/04/2018 – Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council Advances Digital-First Approach With Verint; 28/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC SEES FY19 TOTAL REV OF $1.230 BLN WITH A RANGE OF +/- 2% AND DILUTED EPS OF $3.09 AT MIDPOINT; 04/04/2018 – Verint Introduces Facial Recognition Technology Built for Real-World Environments; 21/04/2018 – DJ Verint Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNT); 28/03/2018 – VERINT 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1; 08/03/2018 – Verint Announces Line-up for Engage 2018 Global Customer Conferences; 29/03/2018 – VERINT SYSTEMS INC VRNT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; RATING OUTPERFORM

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hooker Furniture Corp (HOFT) by 34.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 47,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.17% . The institutional investor held 89,423 shares of the home furnishings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.84M, down from 136,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Hooker Furniture Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $251.80M market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 42,793 shares traded. Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) has declined 53.67% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HOFT News: 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture: Lee Boone, Douglas Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Merdian; 07/05/2018 – George Revington to Retire from Posts at Hooker Furniture, HMI; 07/05/2018 – Boone and Townsend Named Co-Presidents of Home Meridian; 05/04/2018 – HOOKER FURNITURE CORP – “BUSINESS DURING PRESIDENT’S DAY PROMOTIONS AT RETAIL WAS VERY GOOD FOR MOST RETAILERS AND FOR US”; 19/03/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Hooker Furniture Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Hooker Furniture Declares Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Hooker Furniture Chief Operating Officer George Revington to Retire; 06/03/2018 – Chmn Toms Jr Gifts 875 Of Hooker Furniture Corp; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hooker Furniture Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOFT)

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 150,428 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $25.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Franklin Financial Network by 17,255 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,985 shares, and has risen its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS).

Since April 22, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $441,595 activity. Jacobsen Anne also bought $9,855 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) on Thursday, June 20. On Monday, April 22 the insider WILLIAMSON HENRY G JR bought $225,040. Townsend Douglas bought $64,136 worth of Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) on Thursday, June 27. On Thursday, April 25 the insider TOMS PAUL B JR bought $27,979.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.41, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 21 investors sold HOFT shares while 22 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 10.05 million shares or 1.12% less from 10.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Management holds 0% or 29,787 shares. Foundry Limited has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). , New York-based fund reported 7,392 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication New York has invested 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Thb Asset Mngmt owns 48,108 shares. Moreover, Punch Invest Management has 0.69% invested in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). National Bank Of America De has invested 0% in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT). Brown Brothers Harriman has 38,204 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 41,746 shares. 202,254 are held by Wells Fargo And Mn. 1,000 were reported by New York State Teachers Retirement. State Street owns 231,384 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 9,968 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ:HOFT) for 21,349 shares. Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 500 shares.

