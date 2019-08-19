Foundry Partners Lifted Sanmina Sci (SANM) Position; As Photronics (PLAB) Shares Rose, Shareholder Perritt Capital Management Cut Position by $753,507

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Sanmina Sci Corp (SANM) by 23.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 76,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 400,379 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.55M, up from 324,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Sanmina Sci Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $30.53. About 137,260 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA 2Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 45C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Sanmina-SCI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SANM); 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Plans Annual ‘Say-on-Pay’ Vote; 24/04/2018 – SANMINA CORP SANM.O : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 28/03/2018 – Sanmina Announces Investor And Analyst Day; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q EPS 34c-EPS 42c

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Photronics Inc (PLAB) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 83,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.33% . The institutional investor held 298,850 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 382,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Photronics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $622.37 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.04% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.28. About 280,494 shares traded. Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) has risen 9.43% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAB News: 29/03/2018 – Photronics to Host Analyst and Investor Event in New York City; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q Rev $130.8M; 17/05/2018 – Photronics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 Photronics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Photronics 2Q EPS 15c; 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q EPS 12c-EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Photronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLAB); 22/05/2018 – Photronics Sees 3Q Rev $128M-$136M

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 632,704 shares to 1.03 million shares, valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,250 activity.

Analysts await Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $0.10 EPS, down 41.18% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.17 per share. PLAB’s profit will be $6.71M for 23.20 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Photronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.08% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold PLAB shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 61.71 million shares or 0.30% more from 61.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell Comm Adviser Limited Company has 22,936 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 100,839 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) for 22,600 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company reported 849,974 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc holds 21,532 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 123,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Penbrook Mgmt Lc has 59,050 shares for 0.58% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl reported 258,952 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Company holds 0% or 14,798 shares. Qs Investors Lc owns 1,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt invested in 0% or 12,465 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB). California Pub Employees Retirement System owns 573,366 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 63,778 shares to 287,755 shares, valued at $6.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bel Fuse Inc (NASDAQ:BELFB) by 25,825 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,465 shares, and cut its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc Cl A (NYSE:JW.A).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold SANM shares while 48 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 62.99 million shares or 0.92% more from 62.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust holds 0.01% or 899,594 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Glenmede Na accumulated 2,117 shares. Shellback Limited Partnership accumulated 0.39% or 113,814 shares. Secor Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 21,848 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation owns 147,594 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mngmt has 0.24% invested in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). Millennium Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 494,479 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans stated it has 52,165 shares or 0% of all its holdings. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM). 8,886 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Management. Us Savings Bank De owns 1,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc accumulated 6,296 shares. Campbell & Co Adviser Ltd holds 17,919 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio.