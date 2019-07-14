Foundry Partners Lifted Matador Resources Co (MTDR) Stake By $625,252; Edgestream Partners LP Decreased Its Csx (CSX) Stake

Foundry Partners Llc increased Matador Resources Co (MTDR) stake by 94.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc acquired 32,908 shares as Matador Resources Co (MTDR)’s stock rose 15.39%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 67,701 shares with $1.31M value, up from 34,793 last quarter. Matador Resources Co now has $2.30 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.68. About 1.20 million shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 39.01% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 18/05/2018 – MATADOR MINING LTD MZZ.AX – APPOINTS OF PAUL CRIDDLE AS ITS MANAGING DIRECTOR; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND

Edgestream Partners Lp decreased Csx Corp (CSX) stake by 7.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Edgestream Partners Lp analyzed 5,108 shares as Csx Corp (CSX)'s stock rose 8.80%. The Edgestream Partners Lp holds 67,570 shares with $5.06M value, down from 72,678 last quarter. Csx Corp now has $63.58B valuation. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $78.58. About 3.34M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $273,060 activity. Adams Craig N had bought 1,000 shares worth $16,000 on Wednesday, June 5. Hairford Matthew V also bought $17,340 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares. On Friday, May 24 STEWART KENNETH L. bought $88,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 5,000 shares. On Friday, June 7 the insider Robinson Bradley M bought $83,800.

Foundry Partners Llc decreased Hci Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) stake by 48,870 shares to 148,546 valued at $6.35M in 2019Q1.

Among 3 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 7 by JP Morgan. The stock of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Northland Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.30 million were reported by Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 595,511 shares. Regions Financial reported 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Rafferty Asset invested in 0.05% or 149,645 shares. Shell Asset Management accumulated 11,664 shares. Dana Investment Advsr accumulated 52,993 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cortina Asset Lc invested in 0.27% or 223,982 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 56,150 were accumulated by Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha accumulated 73,811 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 101,973 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.01% or 698,057 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt Corp invested in 0.4% or 282,774 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 17,538 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 72,750 shares.

Among 10 analysts covering CSX (NYSE:CSX), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. CSX had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $93 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight” on Wednesday, April 17. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) on Wednesday, March 6 to “Hold” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of CSX in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 5 by UBS.

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on July, 16 after the close. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 12.87% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.01 per share. CSX’s profit will be $922.45 million for 17.23 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.76% EPS growth.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $304.58 million activity. On Wednesday, January 23 Mantle Ridge LP sold $125.49 million worth of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) or 1.93 million shares.

Edgestream Partners Lp increased Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) stake by 12,870 shares to 19,729 valued at $999,000 in 2019Q1.

