Foundry Partners Lifted Its Kraton (KRA) Stake; Sarissa Capital Management LP Increased Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Position By $16.77 Million

Sarissa Capital Management Lp increased Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) stake by 20.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sarissa Capital Management Lp acquired 1.29M shares as Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)’s stock declined 9.76%. The Sarissa Capital Management Lp holds 7.54 million shares with $102.05 million value, up from 6.25M last quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. now has $1.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 4.37 million shares traded or 169.95% up from the average. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has declined 32.56% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IRWD News: 01/05/2018 – Under pressure, Peter Hecht splits Ironwood into two biotechs, spinning out an R&D operation $IRWD; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q REV. $69.2M, EST. $78.4M; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 27c; 01/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRWD); 31/05/2018 – Sarissa Capital: Plan to Separate Ironwood’s R&D Programs From Comml Business ‘Good First Step Toward Creating Shareholder Value’; 06/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc (65IB) New Contract Effective: 5/1/2018 to; 09/05/2018 – Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Files Investor Presentation Highlighting Actions Taken Designed to Unlock Shareholder Value; 01/05/2018 – IRONWOOD 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 27C, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 03/05/2018 – IRONWOOD & ALLERGAN REPORT SETTLEMENT WITH AUROBINDO PHARMA

Foundry Partners Llc increased Kraton Corp (KRA) stake by 23.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc acquired 65,180 shares as Kraton Corp (KRA)’s stock declined 4.37%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 344,009 shares with $11.07 million value, up from 278,829 last quarter. Kraton Corp now has $889.68 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.03% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $28.06. About 241,150 shares traded or 17.44% up from the average. Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has declined 33.43% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.43% the S&P500. Some Historical KRA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Kraton Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KRA); 08/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 08/03/2018 – KRATON: EURO TRANCHE PROCEEDS, CASH WERE USED TO PREPAY $185M; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q EPS 68c; 24/05/2018 – Kraton Corporation Announces Completion Of Refinancing Transactions; 25/04/2018 – KRATON 1Q REV. $502.4M, EST. $481.0M; 05/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 27, 2018 (KRA); 16/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Kraton Corporation Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 25/04/2018 – Kraton 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 12/03/2018 – KRATON REPORTS SUCCESSFUL CLOSING OF TERM LOAN REFINANCING

Among 4 analysts covering Ironwood Pharma (NASDAQ:IRWD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Ironwood Pharma has $18 highest and $13 lowest target. $15.25’s average target is 61.21% above currents $9.46 stock price. Ironwood Pharma had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was upgraded by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, February 22 with “Buy”. The stock of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, March 27 by Morgan Stanley. H.C. Wainwright maintained Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) rating on Monday, June 24. H.C. Wainwright has “Hold” rating and $13 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, March 22 with “Hold”.

More notable recent Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to Host Second Quarter 2019 Investor Update Call – Business Wire” on July 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ironwood (IRWD) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ironwood Pharma to offer $330M in senior debt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold IRWD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 146.70 million shares or 4.31% more from 140.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 2,974 shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp accumulated 28,531 shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Llp holds 21.60M shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 3.33 million shares. 388,435 were reported by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation. Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Hap Trading Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Panagora Asset Mngmt has 255,619 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Profund Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.01% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) or 14,006 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt has 1,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 7,517 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) for 187,700 shares. Farmers Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD). Daiwa Grp Inc holds 983 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Kraton (NYSE:KRA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Kraton has $39 highest and $27 lowest target. $33’s average target is 17.61% above currents $28.06 stock price. Kraton had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell”. The stock of Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by SunTrust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold KRA shares while 44 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 29.36 million shares or 0.44% more from 29.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corsair Capital Mgmt LP holds 315,242 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 156,554 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 57,248 shares stake. Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 82,599 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 494 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial holds 0.01% or 274,377 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc reported 2,872 shares. Mackenzie invested in 0.01% or 102,044 shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 20,934 shares. Pinebridge Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 42,224 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Usa) has 0.16% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA). Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 7,661 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc owns 0% invested in Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) for 343,491 shares.

More notable recent Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Manage To Avoid Kraton’s (NYSE:KRA) 41% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kraton Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Kraton Corporation (NYSE:KRA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kraton Corporation’s (KRA) CEO Kevin Fogarty on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Kraton Corporation (KRA) Tops Q2 EPS by 46c, Revenues Miss – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Foundry Partners Llc decreased Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) stake by 13,799 shares to 92,831 valued at $12.60M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN) stake by 32,722 shares and now owns 172,318 shares. Hci Group Inc (NYSE:HCI) was reduced too.