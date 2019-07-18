Foundry Partners Increases Position in Tech Data (TECD); Capital International Has Lifted Holding in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by $888,000

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Svb Financial Group (SIVB) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,459 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 7,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Svb Financial Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $215.91. About 13,500 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500.

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 32,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 171,078 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.52M, up from 138,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $100.4. About 8,688 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 22.41% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.98% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data COO Rich Hume to Succeed Bob Dutkowsky as CEO in June; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Comm Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 303,320 shares to 437,185 shares, valued at $25.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 370,675 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 543,395 shares, and cut its stake in Ashford Hospitality Tr Com Shs (NYSE:AHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TECD shares while 85 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 35.44 million shares or 1.62% less from 36.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications New York reported 0.33% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 39,807 shares. Sei Co reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 14,800 are owned by Mackay Shields Lc. Moreover, Art Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.05% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 8,071 shares. Shayne & Ltd has invested 7.92% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma reported 113,090 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 70,400 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Company stated it has 3,666 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Birch Run Advisors LP invested in 87,867 shares or 2.86% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 58,386 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Clark Estates Inc Ny holds 0.57% or 36,000 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% or 8,222 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs, North Carolina-based fund reported 2,175 shares. 48,000 were reported by Eulav Asset Mngmt.

Capital International Inc, which manages about $18.21 billion and $840.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,300 shares to 8,700 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,175 shares, and cut its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 49,055 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 9,160 shares. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 0.01% or 3,414 shares. Stifel Financial accumulated 29,333 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 929 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Basswood Llc owns 33,917 shares. Td Asset holds 41,989 shares. Raymond James And Assoc holds 0.02% or 70,615 shares in its portfolio. Bluemar Capital Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2.17% or 28,035 shares. Jupiter Asset Mngmt stated it has 126,521 shares or 0.91% of all its holdings. Exane Derivatives holds 0% or 591 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 0.15% or 10,800 shares in its portfolio. Sit Invest Assoc reported 13,060 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 6,619 shares.