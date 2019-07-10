Foundry Partners Increases Position in Owens (OI); Legacy Capital Partners Holding In Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) Was Has Increased

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr (BP) by 131.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 14,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 26,183 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 11,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Bp Plc Sponsored Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 3.78M shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 18/05/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: BP chief sees shale, OPEC cooling oil markets; 07/03/2018 – BP and United Airlines® Introduce the Only Joint Reward Program of Its Kind; 31/05/2018 – Shell: Kaikias Co-owned by BP (23%), Exxon Mobil (16%), and ConocoPhillips (16%); 26/04/2018 – BP Appoints New Chairman to Start January 2019; 11/04/2018 – BELLICUM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – FDA CLINICAL HOLD DID NOT AFFECT BP-004 REGISTRATIONAL TRIAL IN EUROPE, WHICH IS FULLY ENROLLED; 16/05/2018 – Azerbaijan’s Jan-Apr gas exports from Shah Deniz l fall 6.4 pct yr/yr; 26/04/2018 – Lund takes helm as BP returns to calmer waters; 03/04/2018 – POLAND’S PKO BP SAYS RECOMMENDS TO PAY OUT DIVIDEND OF 0.55 ZLOTYS PER SHARE FOR 2017; 19/04/2018 – GOLAR LNG – PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT ALSO INCLUDES AN OPTION, BUT NOT AN OBLIGATION, FOR BP ON A SECOND FLNG VESSEL; 27/04/2018 – ODFJELL DRILLING LTD ODLL.OL – IN ADDITION TO MARKET LINKED DAY RATE, A PERFORMANCE BONUS AS AGREED IN ALLIANCE AGREEMENT WITH AKER BP, AS ANNOUNCED ON 21 NOVEMBER 2017, WILL APPLY

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Owens (OI) by 22.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 104,122 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.21% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 572,442 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87 million, up from 468,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Owens for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 738,532 shares traded. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 6.79% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC Ol.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.65; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS MAINTAINING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Owens-Illinois, Inc. (OI) Investors; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – EXPECTS CASH PROVIDED BY CONTINUING OPERATING ACTIVITIES FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Systems Inc A (NYSE:VEEV) by 6,112 shares to 20,555 shares, valued at $2.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essa Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 45,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,720 shares, and cut its stake in Aaron’s Inc (NYSE:AAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold OI shares while 102 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 135.71 million shares or 3.73% less from 140.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Limited Company holds 1.71 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corp De holds 858,227 shares. Jane Street Grp reported 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Synovus Financial Corporation invested in 25 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 281,093 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 398,100 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Commerce reported 906 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 3,499 shares. Sigma Planning has 10,792 shares. Oberweis Asset has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). 302,030 are held by Brandywine Global Management Limited Liability Company. Paloma Mgmt reported 21,107 shares stake. South Dakota Inv Council invested in 339,600 shares. Meridian Investment Counsel holds 1.41% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 126,860 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 32,200 shares.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $214.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

