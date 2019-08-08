Foundry Partners Increases Holding in Umpqua Hldgs Com (UMPQ); As Franco Nevada (FNV) Stock Value Rose, Veritas Asset Management Llp Has Cut Its Holding

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp Com (UMPQ) by 23.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 80,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 430,058 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, up from 349,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Umpqua Hldgs Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 26,442 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) has declined 18.79% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 22/03/2018 – Federal Register: Rogue-Umpqua Resource Advisory Committee; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Names Eric Field as CEO of Umpqua Investments Subsidiary; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 05/03/2018 OWENS REALTY MORTGAGE – AMENDED SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH ZB, N.A. DBA CALIFORNIA BANK & TRUST, FIRST BANK AND UMPQUA BANK, TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE

Veritas Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 12.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp sold 15,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 108,400 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.14M, down from 123,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $92.85. About 33,026 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Adj EPS 28c; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q REV. $167.2M, EST. $172.7M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017

Veritas Asset Management Llp, which manages about $11.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 40,443 shares to 2.45 million shares, valued at $606.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 71,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold UMPQ shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 184.39 million shares or 1.44% less from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 0.03% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 85,804 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Utah Retirement holds 41,397 shares. Arizona State Retirement reported 158,230 shares stake. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Invs Llc has invested 0.02% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ). Kennedy Capital holds 0.18% or 455,958 shares. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 284 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd reported 5,498 shares stake. Cooke Bieler Lp owns 0.42% invested in Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:UMPQ) for 1.43M shares. Amg Tru Bancshares holds 0.05% or 49,110 shares. Teton Advsrs, New York-based fund reported 32,486 shares. Guggenheim Limited Com holds 865,456 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,950 shares or 0% of the stock.