Foundry Partners Increases Holding in Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB); Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Shareholder Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Has Lowered Holding by $94.02 Million

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 22.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 100,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.13% . The institutional investor held 547,491 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.82 million, up from 447,263 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $28.66. About 37,802 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has declined 0.92% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 22/03/2018 – AB Announces Distribution Partners For Its First-of-a-Kind FlexFee™ Funds; 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 26/04/2018 – AllianceBernstein Holding 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 01/05/2018 – AllianceBernstein said to plan move of HQ to Nashville; 30/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 26/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AllianceBernstein Holding, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Ply; 29/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN HOLDING LP QTRLY AB HOLDING DILUTED ADJ EPU $0.73

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56M, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.85% or $3.19 during the last trading session, reaching $169.32. About 12,496 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold AB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 14.34 million shares or 5.51% less from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 34,601 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.07% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 30,445 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 14,115 shares. Rothschild Inv Il owns 40,440 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And holds 111,322 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested 0.02% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). M&T Bank holds 0.01% or 43,378 shares. Groesbeck Inv Nj owns 122,231 shares or 2.69% of their US portfolio. Chem Commercial Bank stated it has 15,400 shares. Roberts Glore & Il invested in 0.13% or 7,171 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Inc has 0.02% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 19,243 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 0% of its portfolio in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). 22,175 are owned by Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Com. Benjamin F Edwards & Inc invested in 0.02% or 8,478 shares.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aar Corp (NYSE:AIR) by 91,276 shares to 257,884 shares, valued at $8.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 29,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,940 shares, and cut its stake in Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold ESGR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 12.76 million shares or 3.74% less from 13.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 7,903 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr owns 907,782 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sterling Capital Mngmt has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Comerica Bank has 0.07% invested in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). 1.20M are held by Hillhouse Cap. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Sei Invs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.16% in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) or 3,667 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR). Proshare Advisors stated it has 3,231 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barr E S invested in 104,110 shares or 1.88% of the stock. Ubs Asset Americas owns 8,497 shares. 3,116 were reported by M&T Savings Bank. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 26,816 shares. Allen Investment Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 1,600 shares.

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinduoduo Inc by 361,186 shares to 1.80 million shares, valued at $44.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bilibili Inc by 309,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 934,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO).