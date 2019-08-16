Foundry Partners Increased Fnb (FNB) Stake; Shorts at NEPHROS (NEPH) Raised By 25.4%

Foundry Partners Llc increased Fnb Corp (FNB) stake by 54.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc acquired 303,526 shares as Fnb Corp (FNB)’s stock rose 0.17%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 864,634 shares with $9.17M value, up from 561,108 last quarter. Fnb Corp now has $3.43B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.55. About 1.55M shares traded. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 03/04/2018 – South Africa March FNB House Prices: Summary (Table); 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fnb’s Ratings, Changes Outlook To Stable From Positive; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net Interest Income Totaled $226.1M; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE; 22/04/2018 – DJ FNB Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FNB); 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Rev $294M

NEPHROS INC (NASDAQ:NEPH) had an increase of 25.4% in short interest. NEPH’s SI was 264,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 25.4% from 210,600 shares previously. With 135,100 avg volume, 2 days are for NEPHROS INC (NASDAQ:NEPH)’s short sellers to cover NEPH’s short positions. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 5,447 shares traded. Nephros, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPH) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Nephros, Inc., a commercial stage medical device and commercial product company, develops and sells liquid purification filters and hemodiafiltration systems primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $50.61 million. The companyÂ’s ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from water borne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities. It currently has negative earnings. It offers HDF systems used in conjunction with a hemodialysis machine that enables nephrologists to provide HDF treatment to patients with end stage renal disease; ultrafiltration products; and hemodiafilters used as dialyzers in an hemodialysis treatment, as well as other disposables used in the hemodiafiltration treatment process.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $97,929 activity. Mencini Frank C had bought 2,000 shares worth $22,140 on Tuesday, August 13. MOTLEY DAVID L bought 2,500 shares worth $27,799. $6,109 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was bought by Bena Pamela A. CHIAFULLO JAMES D bought 3,000 shares worth $32,544.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold FNB shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 239.82 million shares or 1.84% less from 244.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Inc accumulated 1.27 million shares. Swiss Comml Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Brandywine Glob Invest Limited Company owns 531,790 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement System reported 0.01% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Moreover, Parkside Bank And Trust has 0% invested in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Regions has 39,402 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wedge Management L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 0.1% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Waddell & Reed Inc has invested 0% in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB). Cardinal Cap Management reported 75,124 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 36,870 are held by Hap Trading Limited Liability Corporation. 11,831 were reported by Cibc Asset. 51,510 were accumulated by Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.01% or 914,486 shares in its portfolio. Security National Tru owns 1,350 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.