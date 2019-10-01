Foundry Partners Holding in Ashford Hospitality Tr Com Shs (AHT) Has Cut by $561,242 as Market Value Declined; Granahan Investment Management Raised Its Marinemax (HZO) Position

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Tr Com Shs (AHT) by 25.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 280,621 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.95% . The institutional investor held 838,927 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.49 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Ashford Hospitality Tr Com Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $338.05 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.31. About 946,771 shares traded. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has declined 65.17% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AHT News: 09/04/2018 – Ashford Trust Completes $985M Refinancing of 22-Hotel Portfolio; 12/03/2018 – ASHFORD INC – DOUGLAS KESSLER WILL CONTINUE TO BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT OF ASHFORD TRUST; 09/04/2018 – Ashford: Transaction Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Adj EPS; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names David Brooks Chief Transaction Officer; 09/04/2018 – ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST SAYS ON APRIL 9, REFINANCED MORTGAGE LOAN WITH AN EXISTING OUTSTANDING BALANCE TOTALING ABOUT $972 MLN – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Ashford Hospitality at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names Jeremy Welter Co-President and Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – Ashford Hospitality 1Q Loss/Shr 39c; 03/05/2018 – ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC AHT.N – COMPARABLE REVPAR DECREASED 0.2% TO $119.92 DURING QUARTER; 03/05/2018 – ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC AHT.N – NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS WAS $36.9 MLN OR $0.39 PER DILUTED SHARE FOR QUARTER

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Marinemax Inc (HZO) by 86.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 251,398 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.88% . The hedge fund held 541,078 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.90 million, up from 289,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Marinemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $335.19M market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 162,691 shares traded. MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) has declined 16.09% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HZO News: 15/05/2018 – Harvest Capital Strategies Buys New 1% Position in MarineMax; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC – RAISING ITS ANNUAL FISCAL 2018 EXPECTATIONS FOR FULLY TAXED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE TO RANGE FROM $1.44 TO $1.50; 26/04/2018 – MARINEMAX INC HZO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.43 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects New Member to Its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ MarineMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HZO); 26/04/2018 – MarineMax Sees 2018 EPS $1.44-EPS $1.50; 24/05/2018 – MarineMax Elects Rebecca White to Board; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 3% Position in MarineMax; 26/04/2018 – MarineMax 2Q Rev $270.6M; 31/05/2018 – MarineMax Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Jun. 6

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 20 investors sold AHT shares while 44 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 72.27 million shares or 1.66% more from 71.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 127,850 were accumulated by Ajo L P. Whittier, California-based fund reported 8,152 shares. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Lc has 0.07% invested in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Ironwood Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 249,550 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Kbc Nv holds 45,189 shares. Wms Prtn Ltd Llc accumulated 231,845 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 2,724 are held by Advisory Serv Network Limited Company. 11,600 are held by Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 161,663 shares. 75,252 were accumulated by Sg Americas Lc. Wellington Shields Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Aqr Cap Management Ltd invested in 605,088 shares. 92,081 are owned by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0% or 34,752 shares.

More notable recent Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ashford Hospitality: 6.6% Yield With A 20% Payout Ratio, What Investors Are Missing – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 17, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Analysts await Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.25 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AHT’s profit will be $25.53M for 3.31 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.81% negative EPS growth.

Since June 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $234,900 activity. Ansell Benjamin J MD had bought 25,000 shares worth $72,500 on Tuesday, June 25.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wolverine World Wide Inc (NYSE:WWW) by 34,978 shares to 353,729 shares, valued at $9.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ:HBHC) by 60,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 606,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

More notable recent MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “MarineMax names new corporate counsel – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on January 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MarineMax adds dealership in Texas – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Partners with MarineMax, Inc. to Distribute Aviara – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “MarineMax announces new CEO – Tampa Bay Business Journal” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold HZO shares while 34 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 20.10 million shares or 8.91% less from 22.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Alps Incorporated owns 37,013 shares. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Goldman Sachs has 0% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Aperio Gp Lc holds 8,713 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thb Asset accumulated 623,587 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 0% invested in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) for 18,383 shares. Pinebridge L P, New York-based fund reported 2,432 shares. Advent Cap Mngmt De holds 0% or 6,835 shares in its portfolio. 11,053 are owned by Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas. 105,392 are held by Citadel Advisors Limited. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Com reported 66,220 shares. Miles Cap holds 18,383 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0% in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 33,400 shares.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $2.02 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Strategic Education by 52,991 shares to 169,608 shares, valued at $30.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Innovative Industrial Products by 2,644 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,372 shares, and cut its stake in Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA).