Foundry Partners Has Upped Its Target (TGT) Holding; Hennessy Advisors (HNNA) Sellers Decreased By 4.54% Their Shorts

Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA) had a decrease of 4.54% in short interest. HNNA’s SI was 82,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 4.54% from 85,900 shares previously. With 13,100 avg volume, 6 days are for Hennessy Advisors Inc (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s short sellers to cover HNNA’s short positions. The SI to Hennessy Advisors Inc’s float is 1.8%. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 16,634 shares traded or 18.21% up from the average. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) has declined 37.09% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.09% the S&P500. Some Historical HNNA News: 17/04/2018 – Moët Hennessy USA Partners with City Harvest to Help Feed New York’s Hungry; 17/05/2018 – Turing Prize winners Dave Patterson and John Hennessy on Recode Decode: transcript; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors 2Q EPS 58c; 15/05/2018 – Osmium Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Hennessy Advisors; 12/04/2018 – Hennessy Taps Jean-Raymond for First Apparel Capsule; 25/05/2018 – SPEAKEASY APPOINTS BRIAN PEERY OF HENNESSY FUNDS TO ADVISORY BOARD; 25/04/2018 – Meet John Hennessy and Dave Patterson, Silicon Valley’s first disruptors “These were dangerous ideas that were going to destroy the computing industry.”; 01/05/2018 – For the 200th Anniversary of Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège, a Special Limited-Edition Carafe Pays Tribute to its Heritage and “Th; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hennessy Advisors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HNNA); 30/03/2018 Kilian Hennessy Partners With Urban Dove for Fragrance Workshop

Foundry Partners Llc increased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 3.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc acquired 8,550 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 235,985 shares with $18.94 million value, up from 227,435 last quarter. Target Corp now has $41.96B valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $81.89. About 6.88 million shares traded or 35.22% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 31/05/2018 – Target And Shipt Launch Same-day Delivery In Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin And Michigan — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.15 TO $5.45; 15/05/2018 – Target Launching Revamped Men’s Grooming Sections In 11 Stores — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER SHIP TO HOME SERVICE FROM STORES IN 5 CITIES; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Operating Income Margin Rate 6.2%; 23/05/2018 – TARGET 1Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.39; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO SAYS OPERATING INCOME CONTINUES TO REFLECT NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS DRIVEN BY LAST YEAR’S INVESTMENTS TO TRANSFORM THE BUSINESS; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES

Among 12 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Target has $11500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $88.79’s average target is 8.43% above currents $81.89 stock price. Target had 28 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $85 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. As per Tuesday, February 26, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation maintained it with “Buy” rating and $86 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8000 target in Thursday, May 23 report. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 23 to “Overweight”.

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Just 4 Days Before Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Will Be Trading Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Baird Sees Entry Point In Target Ahead Of Q2 Print – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Target gains after Walmart earnings – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Target Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Foundry Partners Llc decreased Generac Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNRC) stake by 44,378 shares to 242,876 valued at $12.44 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) stake by 142,137 shares and now owns 596,583 shares. American Axle & Mfg Holdings (NYSE:AXL) was reduced too.

More notable recent Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Long-Term Bullish On Hennessy Advisors – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Reports Third Quarter Earnings – PRNewswire” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Hennessy Advisors: Bottom May Be In – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (HNNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $0.37 Per Share – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $69.74 million. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. It has a 5.95 P/E ratio. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 3 investors sold Hennessy Advisors, Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 1.25 million shares or 1.94% less from 1.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 52 shares in its portfolio. Perritt Capital Mgmt stated it has 182,842 shares. Greatmark Invest Prns reported 10,695 shares stake. Arbiter Ptnrs Cap Management Limited Co has 0.03% invested in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) for 15,646 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Llp owns 249,492 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) for 34,350 shares. 13,500 were reported by Joel Isaacson And Lc. Zpr Mngmt holds 0.66% or 36,175 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock invested 0% of its portfolio in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA). Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has 0% invested in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA). National Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 24,078 shares. Osmium Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.49% in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) or 63,292 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability reported 13,164 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,932 shares. Maltese Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.12% or 173,300 shares.