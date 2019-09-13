Foundry Partners Has Upped By $388,050 Its Philip Morris International (PM) Position; Hurco Companies (HURC) Sentiment Is 1.06

Foundry Partners Llc increased Philip Morris International (PM) stake by 1.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc acquired 4,975 shares as Philip Morris International (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 320,110 shares with $25.14 million value, up from 315,135 last quarter. Philip Morris International now has $117.42B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 5.85M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 13/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. to Host Webcast of 2018 First-Quarter Results; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q East Asia & Australia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 0.2%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Buy Philip Morris Even as People Quit Smoking: Street Wrap; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris

Hurco Companies Inc (HURC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 34 funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 32 cut down and sold holdings in Hurco Companies Inc. The funds in our database now have: 5.15 million shares, down from 5.16 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Hurco Companies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 25 Increased: 23 New Position: 11.

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, makes, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $220.54 million. The firm offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It has a 9.42 P/E ratio. It also provides computer numerical control knee mills, tool room bed mills, vertical machining centers, combination lathes, slant-bed lathes, horizontal machining centers, and bridge mills; and double column machining centers, high speed bridge machines, and other machine tools.

The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.59. About 43,462 shares traded or 98.05% up from the average. Hurco Companies, Inc. (HURC) has declined 21.67% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HURC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Hurco Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HURC); 09/03/2018 Hurco 1Q EPS 43c; 16/03/2018 – Hurco Announces Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.15% of its portfolio in Hurco Companies, Inc. for 126,704 shares. Thb Asset Management owns 179,102 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Alphaone Investment Services Llc has 0.53% invested in the company for 19,112 shares. The New York-based Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co has invested 0.28% in the stock. Stanley, a Alabama-based fund reported 20,956 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 28.70% above currents $74.9 stock price. Philip Morris had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of PM in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, May 17 report. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $10000 target in Friday, July 19 report. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PM shares while 505 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 345 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 0.52% more from 1.12 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Invs Lc, Minnesota-based fund reported 1,322 shares. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il owns 125,372 shares. Monetary Mngmt Group holds 0.32% or 10,500 shares. Parsec Fincl Mgmt owns 8,382 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Bancshares Of Nova Scotia owns 1.14M shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.45% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Transamerica Advsrs Inc accumulated 1,489 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Massachusetts Fin Services Ma accumulated 21.38M shares. Jane Street Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 31,846 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Convergence Invest Partners Ltd Liability Corp holds 2,614 shares. 51,020 were accumulated by Hbk Invests Limited Partnership. 303,030 are held by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Com. Riggs Asset Managment Communications invested 0.02% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Valicenti Advisory Serv owns 13,246 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $211,675 activity. The insider Kunst Michael R. bought 2,500 shares worth $211,675.

Foundry Partners Llc decreased Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) stake by 82,280 shares to 461,115 valued at $1.96M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Armstrong World (NYSE:AWI) stake by 12,778 shares and now owns 24,533 shares. Tyson Foods A (NYSE:TSN) was reduced too.