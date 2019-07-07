Foundry Partners Has Trimmed Its Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Stake by $303,833; As National Health Invs (NHI) Stock Price Declined, Aqr Capital Management Upped Position

Aqr Capital Management Llc increased its stake in National Health Invs Inc (NHI) by 57.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc bought 9,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 26,347 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 16,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in National Health Invs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $79.44. About 130,012 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 12.92% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS 5 ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M; 14/03/2018 – Leonardo: Contract Is for NHI Consortium; 21/03/2018 – INDIA CABINET APPROVES CONTINUATION OF NATIONAL HEALTH MISSION; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.45 TO $5.51; 04/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns National Health IT Award; 05/03/2018 UK PM MAY SAYS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE WILL REMAIN AS IT IS, IS NOT FOR SALE IN ANY TRADE DEAL WITH US; 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q FFO $1.35/Shr; 14/03/2018 – LEONARDO SPA LDOF.Ml – THE OVERALL PROGRAMME IS VALUED AT MORE THAN EUR 3 BILLION TO THE NHI CONSORTIUM; 03/05/2018 – Chambers USA Recognizes 37 Waller Attorneys; Cites National Healthcare Status; 20/04/2018 – DJ National Health Investors Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NHI)

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 10,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 278,689 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33M, down from 289,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Cooper Tire & Rubber for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $31.6. About 155,093 shares traded. Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) has risen 16.74% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTB News: 07/05/2018 – Cooper Zeon RS3-G1™ Designated a Consumers Digest Best Buy; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire Expects Market Environment Will Stabilize in Future; 30/04/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Profit Falls Amid Difficult Industry Conditions; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Accelerating Cadence of New Product Introductions; 21/05/2018 – Tread Wisely™, Cooper Tire’s Safety Program for Young Drivers, Kicks Off Collaboration with DoSomething.org for National; 11/05/2018 – COOPER TIRE & RUBBER CO – DETAILED PLANS TO SUPPORT FIVE-YEAR MID-TERM TARGETS FOR RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL OF 14 PERCENT TO 16 PERCENT; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire: Pursuing Joint Action Plan With Key Distributors; 16/05/2018 – Coopertire.com Earns Best Manufacturing Website Award in Internet Advertising Competition; 10/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Social Finance, Cooper Tire & Rubber; 11/05/2018 – Cooper Tire & Rubber Co Outlines Strategic Plan at Investor Day; Provides Mid-Term Fincl Targets

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold CTB shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.28 million shares or 4.46% less from 50.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 38,259 are held by Amer. 5,465 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ny. Brandes Invest Prtnrs Limited Partnership stated it has 8,722 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 71,320 are owned by Euclidean Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company. Ghp Inv Advsr Inc stated it has 37,070 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 25,765 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB). Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus holds 0% or 13,700 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Lc accumulated 7,003 shares. 4,233 were accumulated by Ameritas Prtn. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 16,081 shares. Moreover, Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 21,785 shares. Wilen Mgmt owns 53,988 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited stated it has 8,320 shares. Cornerstone Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) for 23 shares.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 236,921 shares to 986,520 shares, valued at $15.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) by 211,615 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,150 shares, and has risen its stake in United Insurance Holdings (NASDAQ:UIHC).

More notable recent Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Cooper Tire & Rubber Company to Present at Deutsche Bank and Wolfe Research Global Auto Industry Conferences – Business Wire” on January 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 14, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Declares 189th Consecutive Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cooper Tire & Rubber Company (NYSE:CTB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “RHT, GNW, WFT, ACB among midday movers (10/29/2018) – Seeking Alpha” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “5 Manufacturing Stocks With 25% Upside Potential – Benzinga” with publication date: January 10, 2017.

More notable recent National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) news were published by: Pehub.com which released: “NHI backs South Carolina CCRC – PE Hub” on June 26, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “National Health Investors to buy and leaseback Massachusetts senior living campus – PE Hub” published on January 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “New Senior Investment Group (SNR) Names Justin Hutchens to Board – StreetInsider.com” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is National Health Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:NHI) 5.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.