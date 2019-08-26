Foundry Partners Has Raised Universal Fst Prods Com (UFPI) Position; Guinness Asset Management LTD Decreased Its Nike (NKE) Position by $304,080 as Stock Value Rose

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Universal Fst Prods Com (UFPI) by 23.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 82,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.21% . The institutional investor held 434,325 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.98 million, up from 351,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Universal Fst Prods Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.21% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $38.02. About 241,553 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 30/05/2018 – Universal Forest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOOST SEMIANNUAL DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST: 17C; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Reduces Size of Board to Eight Directors; 19/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products Board Approves 6% Increase in the Semiannual Cash Div to 18c Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – Universal Forest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/05/2018 – Universal Forest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 30; 27/03/2018 – Universal Forest Products to Purchase Substantially All of Operating Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 18/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products 1Q on 8c/Shr Gain From Sale of Assets

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 3,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 68,014 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.73M, down from 71,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $80.44. About 8.50M shares traded or 33.56% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NKE, MU, & more; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 22/03/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Sq. cashes out of Nike stake after 32% gain, likely making about $100M – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS CURRENTLY EXPECT FISCAL YEAR ’19 REPORTED REVENUE GROWTH IN THE MID TO HIGH SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 09/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TUP, PAY, NKE & more; 22/03/2018 – Nike Scandal Threatens Its Image With Women at Tumultuous Time; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – AS A RESULT OF U.S. TAX REFORM, RECORDED ADDITIONAL INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $2.0 BLN IN QTR; 16/04/2018 – His departure follows recent turnover in Nike’s executive ranks amid allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,580 shares to 37,260 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 669,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEMKT:IMO).

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.32 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ckw Financial Grp Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 2,400 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.14% or 12,706 shares. 22,738 are held by Advisory Services Network Limited Co. Headinvest Limited Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Trust Com Of Virginia Va stated it has 8,873 shares. 3,702 were accumulated by Lenox Wealth Management. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability holds 0.12% or 13,948 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg owns 5.17M shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 182,548 shares. Howard Management, a New York-based fund reported 8,988 shares. Spinnaker stated it has 9,488 shares. Hilltop, Texas-based fund reported 2,448 shares. Riverpark Capital Ltd Company holds 132,729 shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.02% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Boothbay Fund Management Llc has 0.05% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 5,532 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Athletic Apparel’s New Growing Athleisure Trend – (OTCQB: $GFTX) (OTC: $DKGR), (NYSE: $NKE), (NYSE: $UA) (NYSE: $UAA) – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apparel sector hopes to shake off tariff drag – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gap’s Athletic Brand Signs Olympic Star Allyson Felix – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Foot Locker Is Kicking Itself After Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

More notable recent Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “5 Value Picks Boasting Strikingly Low EV/EBITDA Ratios – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Louisiana-Pacific’s Siding Business Combat Cost Woes? – Nasdaq” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) were released by: Zacks.com and their article: “Universal Forest Products (UFPI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Zacks.com” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: Universal Forest, Rocky Brands, Triple-S, Rush, Sinopec, Summit and Principal Financial – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold UFPI shares while 52 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 48.67 million shares or 1.30% less from 49.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl owns 615,432 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 8,604 are owned by Shell Asset Company. Assetmark Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 4.76M shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 22,495 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Company has 0.29% invested in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Los Angeles Cap Equity Rech has invested 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). State Street has 1.81M shares. James Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Price T Rowe Md reported 1.93 million shares. Captrust Fin Advsrs reported 900 shares. 20,898 are held by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems. Advsrs Asset Mngmt reported 0% in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI). Royal Bancorp Of Canada reported 15,943 shares stake. Blackrock has 9.87 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa Com (NASDAQ:FULT) by 152,009 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $18.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc Adr by 26,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 233,090 shares, and cut its stake in Community Healthcare Trust.