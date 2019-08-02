Foundry Partners Has Raised Haynes International (HAYN) Position by $1.12 Million; Shares Declined; Stratos Wealth Partners LTD Has Lowered Travelers Companies (TRV) Position by $711,030

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Haynes International (HAYN) by 19.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 35,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 212,330 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, up from 177,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Haynes International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $363.14M market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 171,512 shares traded or 208.27% up from the average. Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has declined 29.58% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HAYN News: 29/05/2018 – Haynes International, Inc. Announces Leadership Change; 03/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL – STRONGER MARKET PRICING LEVELS,HIGHER RAW MATERIAL MARKET PRICES SHOULD PROVIDE PRICING STRENGTH INTO SECOND HALF OF 2018; 03/05/2018 – Trevor Haynes will take over as interim CEO; 29/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC – MARK COMERFORD TO REMAIN WITH COMPANY AS AN ADVISOR THROUGH END OF CURRENT FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 17/03/2018 – Point72’s Haynes Resigns Following Cohen-Ordered Culture Autopsy; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Tim Haynes, Pres of Amer Home Shield, to Leave to Pursue Other Interests; 29/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC – MICHAEL SHOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, WILL ACT AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO; 03/05/2018 – Haynes International Sees 3Q Profit, Revenue Better Sequentially; 20/04/2018 – State NJ Transp: Routes 1 & 9 northbound access from Haynes Avenue and Bessemer Street detoured in Newark; 01/05/2018 – Haynes International, Inc. to Host Second Quarter Conference Call

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 51.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd sold 5,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 4,902 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, down from 10,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $147.13. About 937,613 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers lmmersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun; 23/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Designs Ergonomic and Convenient Clothes Organizer for Travelers (TOR-9850); 09/05/2018 – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Awards Contract to Unisys to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats from Travelers and Cargo C; 22/05/2018 – HelloTech Releases New Data Findings From Parks Associates Showing That 43% of Summer Travelers are Concerned About the Safety of Their Home While Away; 08/05/2018 – PAUL GLOVER JOINS G2 INSURANCE SERVICES AS ASSISTANT VICE PRESIDENT AND PRODUCER; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY COMBINED RATIO 95.5 PCT VS 96.0 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 19/04/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: Exclusive Experiences Rank Highest with Luxury Travelers According to New Survey; 13/03/2018 – VisaHQ Collaborates with Alibaba’s Fliggy to Expedite Outbound Tourism for Chinese Travelers

Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd, which manages about $2.15B and $2.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in John Hancock Etf Trust by 12,782 shares to 24,947 shares, valued at $877,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,714 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 6.69% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.54 per share. TRV’s profit will be $617.12M for 15.52 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.02 actual earnings per share reported by The Travelers Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.33% EPS growth.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RTIX) by 370,675 shares to 543,395 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ducommun Inc (NYSE:DCO) by 74,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,495 shares, and cut its stake in Landec Corp (NASDAQ:LNDC).