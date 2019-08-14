Foundry Partners Has Lowered Verizon Comm (VZ) Stake By $17.90 Million; Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Trimmed Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (EL) Stake By $6.10 Million

Foundry Partners Llc decreased Verizon Comm Inc (VZ) stake by 40.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc sold 303,320 shares as Verizon Comm Inc (VZ)’s stock declined 2.21%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 437,185 shares with $25.85M value, down from 740,505 last quarter. Verizon Comm Inc now has $233.13B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 11.03 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath is ‘doubling down’ on Amazon’s cloud; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 20/04/2018 – ganadineroamerica: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim: source WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 17/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING GRAPHIC Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 11/05/2018 – VERIZON – HAS DELIVERED A NOTICE OF REPURCHASE WITH RESPECT TO ITS FLOATING RATE NOTES DUE FEBRUARY 21, 2025; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – SEES FULL-YEAR CONSOLIDATED REVENUE GROWTH AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE RATES ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 07/03/2018 – Alkaline Water Co. Adds Another Top 75 Retailer

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky decreased Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (EL) stake by 62.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky sold 36,983 shares as Estee Lauder Companies Cl A (EL)’s stock rose 8.16%. The Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 22,292 shares with $3.69 million value, down from 59,275 last quarter. Estee Lauder Companies Cl A now has $65.42 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.73% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $180.79. About 1.66 million shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $71.09 million activity. Another trade for 422,056 shares valued at $66.44 million was made by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Monday, February 25. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $4.65M worth of stock.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94M for 90.40 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased Cargurus Inc stake by 23,708 shares to 58,842 valued at $2.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) stake by 226,758 shares and now owns 425,011 shares. Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Financial reported 18,002 shares. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Co holds 0.07% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 10,825 shares. Hartford Investment stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.07% or 459,753 shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa owns 0.06% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 149,005 shares. 25,184 were accumulated by Trexquant L P. Moreover, Mirae Asset Glob Investments Co Limited has 0.17% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 528,693 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Daiwa Secs invested in 0.01% or 8,443 shares. 9,460 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Commerce. Evercore Wealth Lc has 1,355 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno stated it has 107,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 1.88 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,633 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Among 7 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $180 highest and $142 lowest target. $175’s average target is -3.20% below currents $180.79 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 12 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $155 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Hold”. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $180 target in Monday, April 8 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. J.P. Morgan upgraded The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Thursday, March 7 to “Buy” rating. DA Davidson maintained it with “Buy” rating and $179 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, March 7.

Foundry Partners Llc increased Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ) stake by 8,014 shares to 51,474 valued at $2.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) stake by 8,100 shares and now owns 220,494 shares. Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering Verizon (NYSE:VZ), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Verizon has $65 highest and $58 lowest target. $61.75’s average target is 9.54% above currents $56.37 stock price. Verizon had 8 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 18 by J.P. Morgan. Citigroup downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Monday, July 8 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btr has 32,042 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Co holds 0.33% or 17,512 shares. Saybrook Nc invested in 3.14% or 122,642 shares. Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 85,284 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Rodgers Brothers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 128,155 shares. 15,572 were accumulated by Focused Wealth Inc. First Bankshares reported 41,267 shares stake. Capital Advsr owns 275,241 shares. Horrell Mngmt has invested 0.94% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Narwhal Cap holds 1.13% or 87,503 shares in its portfolio. Cna reported 58,715 shares stake. Bath Savings Trust Co stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 3,519 are held by Warren Averett Asset Management Ltd Com. 8,600 were accumulated by Mcrae Capital Mgmt. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.76% stake.