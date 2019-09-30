Foundry Partners Has Lowered Its Tech Data (TECD) Holding; Allergan plc (AGN) Had 3 Bulls

Among 6 analysts covering Allergan (NYSE:AGN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allergan has $18900 highest and $13300 lowest target. $166.13’s average target is -1.28% below currents $168.29 stock price. Allergan had 19 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann on Thursday, July 18. UBS maintained Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) rating on Wednesday, April 3. UBS has “Buy” rating and $173 target. UBS maintained Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) rating on Thursday, September 12. UBS has “Buy” rating and $18900 target. The stock of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Wednesday, May 8 by RBC Capital Markets. On Thursday, May 9 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. Wells Fargo maintained Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) on Wednesday, May 8 with “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by UBS. See Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $172.0000 New Target: $189.0000 Maintain

07/08/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $217.0000 New Target: $188.0000 Downgrade

16/07/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Hold Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Buy Old Target: $194.0000 New Target: $171.0000 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Underweight New Target: $133.0000 Initiates Coverage On

31/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $154.0000 Initiates Coverage On

Foundry Partners Llc decreased Tech Data Corp (TECD) stake by 35.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc sold 61,567 shares as Tech Data Corp (TECD)’s stock declined 4.19%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 109,511 shares with $11.46 million value, down from 171,078 last quarter. Tech Data Corp now has $3.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $104.24. About 114,600 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Trading Activity Surges to More Than 16 Times Average; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 19/04/2018 – Tech Data Names Richard Hume CEO, Succeeding Dutkowsky; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award

Foundry Partners Llc increased Exelon Corp Com (NYSE:EXC) stake by 148,215 shares to 624,543 valued at $29.94 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Umpqua Hldgs Corp Com (NASDAQ:UMPQ) stake by 32,237 shares and now owns 462,295 shares. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE:SEM) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 46,366 shares. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 99,800 shares. 45,454 are owned by Congress Asset Management Company Ma. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.32% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.01% or 61,462 shares. Gam Ag reported 9,499 shares stake. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 35,311 shares stake. Euclidean Management Llc accumulated 22,314 shares. Bessemer Gp accumulated 0% or 10,200 shares. 502,656 are held by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Company. Blackrock invested in 4.51M shares. Shell Asset owns 8,980 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Clark Capital Mngmt Grp holds 0.06% or 26,940 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Burgundy Asset Management Limited has invested 0.51% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 10,850 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Tech Data (TECD) Up 8.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Tech Data Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:TECD) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Tech Dataâ€™s Maghen Hannigan Named One of CRNâ€™s â€œ100 People You Donâ€™t Know But Shouldâ€ – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tech Data and OPAQ Sign U.S. Distribution Agreement to Provide Network Security-as-a-Service – Business Wire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 EPS, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $106.09 million for 8.74 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual EPS reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $55.22 billion. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International divisions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, womenÂ’s health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as AlzheimerÂ’s disease.

The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $168.29. About 1.66M shares traded. Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) has declined 12.77% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AGN News: 19/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Allergan will not bid for Shire; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 20/04/2018 – Japan’s Takeda sweetens $62 billion Shire offer; 30/04/2018 – ALLERGAN NOW ANTICIPATES GENERIC RESTASIS ENTRY OVER SUMMER; 02/04/2018 – Proposed Settlement of Class Action and Final Settlement Hearing in the In re Allergan Proxy Violation Derivatives Litigation S; 22/05/2018 – APTINYX – ALLERGAN EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE DRUG CANDIDATE AGN-241751, AN ORAL SMALL-MOLECULE N-METHYL-D-ASPARTATE; 26/03/2018 – BIOHAVEN PHARMACEUTICAL SAYS IN TERMS OF COMPARISON OF RIMEGEPANT WITH ALLERGAN’S UBROGEPANT, THE SAFETY PROFILE THUS FAR FAVOURS RIMEGEPANT – CONF CALL; 30/04/2018 – ALLERGAN SEES FY ADJ REV $15.15B TO $15.35B, EST. $15.23B; 30/05/2018 – CoolSculpting® And #WeAllGrow Latina Network Host Discussion On The Perceptions Of Beauty And Body In The Latina Community; 30/04/2018 – Allergan Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $15.25-$16.00

More notable recent Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AbbVie (ABBV) and Allergan (AGN) Receive Second Request from FTC on Pending Transaction – StreetInsider.com” on September 27, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: AbbVie vs. Eli Lilly – Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allergan: Why I Like This AbbVie Target – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Anxious About AbbVie? Here Are 4 Things You Should Know – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Stocks Thriving on Competitors’ Failures – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in Q2 2019. Its down 2.00, from 2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 1 investors sold Allergan plc shares while 3 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 20,340 shares or 20.57% less from 25,607 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ent Financial Svcs owns 0% invested in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) for 6 shares. Staley Capital Advisers Incorporated has 1,400 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams invested in 3,982 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Callahan Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) for 12,774 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.01% in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN). Research Mngmt accumulated 33 shares or 0% of the stock. Cullinan Associate has 0.02% invested in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN).