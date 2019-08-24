Foundry Partners Has Lowered Its Bp Plc Adr (BP) Holding by $8.18 Million; As Saia (SAIA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Elk Creek Partners Cut Stake by $1.35 Million

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Bp Plc Adr (BP) by 23.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 190,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.75% . The institutional investor held 612,490 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.78 million, down from 802,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Bp Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $121.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 7.37 million shares traded or 12.33% up from the average. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 10.52% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 09/04/2018 – BP: Project Producing 1B Cubic Feet of Gas/Day; 10/04/2018 – BP Has 66% Interest in Vorlich Field; Ithaca Energy Has Other 34%; 30/04/2018 – BP Underlying Net Income Expected to Rise — Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS U.S. OIL PRODUCTION RISING FAST; 15/03/2018 – BP seeking buyers for stake in ageing Egyptian business; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO SAYS CO. DOESN’T PLAN TO SET CUSTOMER EMISSIONS TARGETS; 10/04/2018 – BP NORTH SEA DEVELOPMENTS EXPECTED TO COME ON STREAM IN ’20; 22/03/2018 – BP Squeezed Out of Abu Dhabi Offshore Oil as China, Italy Win; 10/04/2018 – BP CFO: CO IN STRONGER POSITION AFTER OIL CORRECTION; 10/05/2018 – UK 10-Year Gilt Yield Falls 1 Bp After BOE Rate Decision

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in Saia Inc (SAIA) by 12.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 22,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.63% . The institutional investor held 154,994 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, down from 177,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Saia Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $79.65. About 218,576 shares traded or 8.47% up from the average. Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) has risen 4.02% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SAIA News: 17/04/2018 – Saia LTL Freight Joins CargoNet Program; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q EPS 80C, EST. 72C; 27/04/2018 – SAIA 1Q REV. $393M, EST. $383.0M; 27/04/2018 – Saia Inc. 1Q Net Income Doubles; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q EPS 80c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Saia Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAIA); 27/03/2018 – AcelRx announces appointment of John Saia as General Counsel; 27/04/2018 – Saia 1Q Rev $392.8M; 01/05/2018 – Saia Opens Second Seattle-area Terminal; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F

More notable recent Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 31, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Saia Reports First Quarter Earnings per Share of $0.85 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For Saia – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will the Expeditors (EXPD) Stock Disappoint in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Barrons.com‘s news article titled: “A Vote for Apple – Barron’s” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Casa Sys Inc by 664,521 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $14.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Evolent Health Inc by 94,887 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.83 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tivity Health Inc.