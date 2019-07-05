Foundry Partners Has Lowered By $3.42 Million Its Hyster (HY) Holding; OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS Ltd (OXBR) Has 0.5 Sentiment

OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS Ltd (OXBR) investors sentiment increased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.07, from 0.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 2 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 4 reduced and sold equity positions in OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS Ltd. The institutional investors in our database now have: 185,330 shares, up from 135,789 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS Ltd in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 1 Increased: 0 New Position: 2.

Foundry Partners Llc decreased Hyster (HY) stake by 39.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc sold 55,183 shares as Hyster (HY)’s stock declined 30.81%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 85,659 shares with $5.34 million value, down from 140,842 last quarter. Hyster now has $884.78 million valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $53.12. About 31,170 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 21/04/2018 – DJ HYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING CL , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 24/04/2018 – Scott Goodwin of Diameter Capital pitching short Rallye $RAL based in France; 14/05/2018 – Stop the general manager of the foreign investment company on the background of corruption suspicions; 09/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials 1Q EPS 90c; 11/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. To Hold Analyst Day On Thursday, May 24, 2018; 20/03/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT OF COMPANY’S $200.0 MLN ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT TERM LOAN – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials 1Q Rev $788.2M; 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q REV. $788.2M, EST. $785.5M (2 EST.); 24/04/2018 – Exclusive: Bond giant Pimco to seal £5.5bn purchase of Bradford & Bingley mortgages from British taxpayers. Announcement expected in coming days. – ! $IG $HY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold HY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Interest Gp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5,737 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Limited Company holds 0% or 5,150 shares in its portfolio. Qv Invsts, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 51,917 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System owns 5,580 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited Liability Corp owns 30,898 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp reported 27,900 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 4,000 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 49,399 shares. D E Shaw & Co accumulated 7,019 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability stated it has 72,336 shares. Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% or 15,000 shares. Voya Invest Management owns 4,527 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 10,540 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 129,753 shares. Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY).

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1322 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $17.69 million activity. Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee under Claiborne Rankin Trust for Children of Chloe R. Seelbach DTD 12/21/04 FBO Thomas Wilson Seelbach also bought $107 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) on Tuesday, June 25. On Monday, April 1 Matthew M Rankin & James T. Rankin Co-Trustees for Mary M. Rankin U/A/D May 10 – 2007 bought $194 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 3 shares. $325 worth of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was bought by RANKIN CLAIBORNE R JR. The insider David BH Williams – Trustee UAD The Helen Charles Williams 2004 Trust bought $65. 3 shares were bought by Chloe R. Seelbach – Trustee under Claiborne Rankin Trust for Children of Chloe R. Seelbach DTD 12/21/04 FBO Isabelle Scott Seelbach, worth $195. 4 shares valued at $258 were bought by Seelbach Thomas Wilson on Thursday, March 7. Trust dated 9/28/2000 between Alfred M. Rankin – Jr. – as Trustee & Bruce T. Rankin – for the benefit of Bruce T. Rankin bought $229,664 worth of stock or 3,676 shares.

Foundry Partners Llc increased Universal Fst Prods Com (NASDAQ:UFPI) stake by 82,507 shares to 434,325 valued at $12.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Allete Inc (NYSE:ALE) stake by 25,651 shares and now owns 169,274 shares. Energizer Holdings Inc was raised too.

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited for 120,000 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 14,365 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in the company for 12,260 shares. The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Virtu Financial Llc, a New York-based fund reported 18,269 shares.

The stock increased 2.73% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.13. About 40,296 shares traded. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (OXBR) has declined 42.44% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.87% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $119,786 activity.