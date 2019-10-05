Foundry Partners Has Lowered By $1.24 Million Its Armstrong World (AWI) Stake; Connors Investor Services Upped Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) Holding By $665,223

Foundry Partners Llc decreased Armstrong World (AWI) stake by 34.25% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc sold 12,778 shares as Armstrong World (AWI)’s stock rose 13.29%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 24,533 shares with $2.39 million value, down from 37,311 last quarter. Armstrong World now has $4.70 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $96.24. About 237,773 shares traded. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) has risen 45.62% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AWI News: 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING FY EPS GUIDANCE TO $3.60 TO $3.82; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 79C, EST. 80C; 30/04/2018 – ARMSTRONG WORLD RAISING EPS GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 Armstrong World Volume Rises Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 30/04/2018 – Correct: Armstrong World 1Q EPS 51c; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World Raises 2018 View To EPS $3.60-EPS $3.82; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Armstrong World 1Q Loss/Shr 25c

Connors Investor Services Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase (JPM) stake by 3.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Connors Investor Services Inc acquired 5,993 shares as Jpmorgan Chase (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Connors Investor Services Inc holds 163,639 shares with $18.30M value, up from 157,646 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase now has $369.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.17% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $114.62. About 9.14 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 22/05/2018 – JP Morgan: GE likely ‘seriously considering’ another dividend cut; 09/05/2018 – Black Knight Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – Arris Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Presidio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Trade war ‘is the greatest threat to the world economy’ but we’re not yet there yet, JP Morgan’s Frenkel says; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 1Q Consumer and Community Banking Rev $12.6B; 15/03/2018 – HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS PLC HIK.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1050P FROM 1000P; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Junk Bond Sales Decrease 25% in 2018, JP Morgan Leads; 03/05/2018 – Available Today, Chase and Marriott International Launch the Marriott Rewards Premier Plus Credit Card for Those Seeking lmmersive Travel Experiences

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) stake by 1,234 shares to 58,166 valued at $17.14M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) stake by 32,851 shares and now owns 224,568 shares. Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mechanics Fincl Bank Tru Department has 0.94% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 37,164 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.07% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Georgia-based Rowland Inv Counsel Adv has invested 0% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Hollencrest Mngmt holds 0.25% or 18,104 shares in its portfolio. Quadrant Capital Mngmt Lc owns 24,448 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Ltd Partnership has 295,180 shares for 3.26% of their portfolio. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 0.55% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 543,322 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa stated it has 9,032 shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Riggs Asset Managment has invested 4.54% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Advantage Inc holds 100 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems reported 5.62 million shares. 1,944 are owned by Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mngmt holds 19,289 shares. Connable Office Inc has 0.48% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,363 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $127.75’s average target is 11.46% above currents $114.62 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 9 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, October 3. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform”.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought 18,200 shares worth $2.00M.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 25 investors sold AWI shares while 86 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 46.88 million shares or 1.58% less from 47.63 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capital Guardian Trust invested in 0.04% or 27,737 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 1,536 shares. Covington Capital has invested 0% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 16,721 shares. Etrade Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,041 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assocs Md reported 6.47 million shares stake. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.05% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) or 98,959 shares. Moreover, Blackrock Inc has 0.01% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Amalgamated Bank has 0.02% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Alliancebernstein LP has 0.1% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 1.58M shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 0% or 136 shares. Victory Management has invested 0.06% in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI). Gsa Ptnrs Llp owns 0.17% invested in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) for 15,922 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 467 shares. Advisory holds 0.63% or 331,201 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Armstrong World Indus has $11000 highest and $9200 lowest target. $104.75’s average target is 8.84% above currents $96.24 stock price. Armstrong World Indus had 11 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, May 9, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, June 6, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets.