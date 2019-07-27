Foundry Partners Has Increased Its Pan American Silver (PAAS) Position; Harber Asset Management Has Boosted Pdf Solutions (PDFS) Stake

Foundry Partners Llc increased Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) stake by 19.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc acquired 114,142 shares as Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS)’s stock declined 21.69%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 711,516 shares with $9.43M value, up from 597,374 last quarter. Pan American Silver Corp now has $3.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.69. About 1.94M shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PAAS News: 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associations for Rheumatology (PANLAR) Congress on April 10, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Pan Amer Silver Announces Ops Suspended at Huaron Mine; 27/03/2018 – PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WINS MEXICO OIL BLOCK 31 IN AUCTION; 28/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CITES RECENT SECURITY INCIDENTS; 27/03/2018 – TOTAL, BP BP.L AND PAN AMERICAN ENERGY WIN RIGHTS TO BLOCK 34 AT SOUTHEAST BASINS IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATER AUCTION; 09/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.20; 25/05/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER MINE CLOSED DUE TO PERSONAL PREVENTION:GOVT; 03/04/2018 – Selecta Biosciences to Present Updated Clinical Phase 2 Data of Lead Candidate SEL-212 at the Pan American League of Associatio; 27/04/2018 – PAN AMERICAN SILVER -HUAYLLAY COMMUNITY MEMBERS HAVE DEMANDED ADDITIONAL SERVICE CONTRACTS FOR CONSTRUCTION WORK, HAULAGE AND MATERIAL SUPPLY TO MINE; 09/05/2018 – Pan American Silver 1Q Rev $207M

Harber Asset Management Llc increased Pdf Solutions Inc (PDFS) stake by 23.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harber Asset Management Llc acquired 133,188 shares as Pdf Solutions Inc (PDFS)’s stock rose 20.02%. The Harber Asset Management Llc holds 689,574 shares with $8.52 million value, up from 556,386 last quarter. Pdf Solutions Inc now has $436.49 million valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 96,416 shares traded. PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) has risen 8.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.73% the S&P500. Some Historical PDFS News: 07/03/2018 Foxit Launches PDF Compressor for Linux; 19/04/2018 – DJ PDF Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDFS); 08/05/2018 – PDF SOLUTIONS 1Q ADJ EPS 7C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions 1Q Adj EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 16; 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Management Exits Position in PDF Solutions; 08/05/2018 – PDF Solutions Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northland for May. 15

Among 3 analysts covering Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Pan American Silver had 9 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of PAAS in report on Wednesday, April 10 to “Buy” rating. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy”. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by FBR Capital.

Foundry Partners Llc decreased Community Healthcare Trust stake by 64,495 shares to 186,435 valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Veeva Systems Inc A (NYSE:VEEV) stake by 6,112 shares and now owns 20,555 shares. Ducommun Inc (NYSE:DCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold PDFS shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 23.12 million shares or 4.50% less from 24.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement System invested in 0% or 160,149 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Price T Rowe Associates Md holds 2.96 million shares. Comerica Bancorporation holds 27,676 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement System owns 10,956 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 793 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 10,749 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Group Incorporated has 1.91M shares for 0% of their portfolio. 207 are held by Royal Savings Bank Of Canada. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Invesco Limited has 0% invested in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) for 117,305 shares. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS). Sg Americas Llc accumulated 0% or 10,712 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0% in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS).

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased Box Inc stake by 56,136 shares to 351,672 valued at $6.79 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) stake by 362,668 shares and now owns 512,179 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) was reduced too.