Foundry Partners Has Decreased Wiley John & Sons Cl A (JW.A) Stake by $1.26 Million; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Position Has Upped by Arrow Financial Corp

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Wiley John & Sons Inc Cl A (JW.A) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 28,531 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 105,742 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 134,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Wiley John & Sons Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $43.52. About 152,488 shares traded. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A); 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Adj EPS 87c; 10/04/2018 – John Wiley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87; 06/03/2018 JOHN WILEY 3Q REV. $455.7M; 30/04/2018 – John Wiley & Sons in Partnership With Australasian Medical Publishing Co Pty Ltd to Publish Medical Journal of Australia; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 22/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.B); 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Rev $455.7M; 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY 3Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 82C

Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 800% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp bought 2,720 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 3,060 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, up from 340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $225.79. About 453,424 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at Chi; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS APD.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.25 TO $7.40; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS INCREASED SUPPLY CAPACITY OF ITS GULF COAST HYDROGEN PIPELINE SUPPLY NETWORK BY APPROXIMATELY 40 MLN STANDARD CUBIC FEET PER DAY; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Adj EPS $1.71; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s lnSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS SAYS LU’AN TO ADD 25C TO FY 2019 EPS

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $431.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,404 shares to 25,101 shares, valued at $8.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 10,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,065 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $4.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc holds 4,770 shares. Bahl Gaynor Incorporated invested 2.3% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). First Savings Bank Of Omaha, Nebraska-based fund reported 72,235 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 20,463 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Com accumulated 13,000 shares. Capital Advisers Ltd Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Bartlett Co Limited Com reported 491 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr accumulated 2,713 shares. Parametric Port Associates Llc reported 691,528 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Farmers & Merchants invested 0.8% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Moreover, Eastern Comml Bank has 1.12% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 87,342 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na reported 146,591 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Adirondack Tru Com has invested 0% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Fil Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Fdx Advsr Incorporated owns 11,885 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio.

