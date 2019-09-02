Foundry Partners Has Decreased Its Essa Bancorp (ESSA) Position as Stock Price Rose; Kohls (KSS) Market Valuation Declined While Quantum Capital Management Upped Stake

Quantum Capital Management increased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 78.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management bought 5,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 12,844 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $883,000, up from 7,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.26. About 2.51M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of COMM 2006-C8; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO SAYS NORTHEAST AND MID-ATLANTIC, WERE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY WEATHER AS WELL AS THE SOUTHEAST, UNDERPERFORMED THE COMPANY- CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 06/04/2018 – Virginia Court Limits Addback Exception in ‘Kohl’s’ Reissued Decision; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 17/04/2018 – Kohl’s Cares Celebrates Summer with Charles Fuge Books; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.64; 22/05/2018 – Kohl’s 1Q Rev $4.21B; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Essa Bancorp Inc (ESSA) by 23.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 45,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 150,720 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.32 million, down from 195,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Essa Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $173.07 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.3. About 9,773 shares traded. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) has declined 2.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ESSA News: 05/04/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA Regional Meeting for District Leaders; 14/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA School Recognition Subcommittee Meeting 2 (evening); 26/03/2018 – Dept of Educ: Secretary DeVos Approves Texas’ ESSA State Plan; 23/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA – Equitable Participation in Title Programs; 25/04/2018 – ESSA Pharma Inc. Announces Completion of Share Consolidation; 14/05/2018 – Essa Pharma 2Q Loss/Shr 83c; 07/03/2018 Tesax DoE: TEA submits final ESSA state plan to U.S. Department of Education; 26/04/2018 – ESSA BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.21; 19/04/2018 – ESSA Pharma Inc. Announces Shr Consolidation; 14/03/2018 – Minnesota DoE: ESSA School Recognition Subcommittee Meeting 2 (daytime)

Since July 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $19,567 activity. Gray Peter A also bought $14,489 worth of ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) on Friday, August 2.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Scansource Inc Com (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 31,492 shares to 165,267 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) by 18,277 shares in the quarter, for a total of 98,794 shares, and has risen its stake in Avx Corp (NYSE:AVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.73 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold ESSA shares while 12 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 4.74 million shares or 7.29% less from 5.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gendell Jeffrey L holds 0.34% or 160,839 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Bridgeway Cap Incorporated has invested 0.03% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Martingale Asset LP reported 24,303 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Com stated it has 21,689 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Great West Life Assurance Co Can has 69 shares. 26,682 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 23,000 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Corp reported 494,489 shares. 13,939 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Bessemer Gp Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) for 9,800 shares. Peoples Ser Corp accumulated 9,282 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Limited Com invested in 2,625 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 0.01% in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA). Pnc Fincl Services Group invested 0% of its portfolio in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 17.43 million shares. First Personal Services holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Van Eck Assoc Corp reported 12,599 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Maverick Capital Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa holds 26,415 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Company accumulated 7,600 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 420,095 shares. 6,700 were reported by Marietta Ltd Liability Corp. First Republic Inv Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 14,204 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker Inc accumulated 664 shares or 0.01% of the stock. M&T Comml Bank accumulated 0.01% or 19,132 shares. Automobile Association invested in 0.03% or 177,192 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP stated it has 0.13% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). First Corp In reported 0.01% stake.

Quantum Capital Management, which manages about $700.30M and $185.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 77,729 shares to 22,370 shares, valued at $313,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Midstates Pete Co Inc by 129,342 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,016 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).