Foundry Partners Has Cut Lam Research (LRCX) Position; Magnolia Oil & Gas Class A (MGY) Sellers Increased By 24.92% Their Shorts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A (NYSE:MGY) had an increase of 24.92% in short interest. MGY’s SI was 17.89 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 24.92% from 14.32M shares previously. With 1.30M avg volume, 14 days are for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A (NYSE:MGY)’s short sellers to cover MGY’s short positions. The SI to Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Class A’s float is 17.48%. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 1.18M shares traded. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) has declined 8.81% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.81% the S&P500.

Foundry Partners Llc decreased Lam Research Corp (LRCX) stake by 39.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc sold 37,937 shares as Lam Research Corp (LRCX)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 58,355 shares with $10.45M value, down from 96,292 last quarter. Lam Research Corp now has $29.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $201.34. About 1.25M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Rev $3.1B; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY GAAP SHR $4.33; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $2.89 BLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $4.77, +/- $0.20 FOR JUNE 2018 QUARTER; 06/03/2018 Lam Research Corporation Announces Capital Return Program; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH – DEFERRED REVENUE AND DEFERRED PROFIT AT END OF MARCH 2018 QUARTER AT $1.1 BLN AND $749 MLN, RESPECTIVELY; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Tech Today: Zuck’s Parliament Fail, Cheers for Lam Research, Red Hat Targets Soar — Barron’s Blog

More notable recent Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Magnolia Oil & Gas: High Margin, Free Cash Flow Story Continues – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Magnolia Oil launches swap offer, consent solicitation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation Announces Commencement of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation Relating to its Warrants – Business Wire” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Magnolia Oil \u0026 Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Magnolia Oil \u0026 Gas Corp has $16 highest and $1400 lowest target. $15.25’s average target is 53.11% above currents $9.96 stock price. Magnolia Oil \u0026 Gas Corp had 4 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an gas and oil exploration and production company. The company has market cap of $2.59 billion. It has activities in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. It currently has negative earnings.

Foundry Partners Llc increased Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) stake by 236,921 shares to 986,520 valued at $15.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pennsylvania Real Estate Trst (NYSE:PEI) stake by 411,213 shares and now owns 636,435 shares. Cvs Health (NYSE:CVS) was raised too.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Monday Option Activity: VRSN, EFX, LRCX – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Factors Make Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Lam Research Announces Resignation of Christine Heckart from Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Lam Research (LRCX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.