Foundry Partners Has Cut Its Ashford Hospitality Tr Com Shs (AHT) Stake by $675,188 as Valuation Declined; As Matthews International (MATW) Stock Declined, Rutabaga Capital Management Upped Holding

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Matthews International Corporation (MATW) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc bought 10,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.03% . The hedge fund held 300,271 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.10 million, up from 289,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Matthews International Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $29.31. About 60,466 shares traded. Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) has declined 33.24% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.24% the S&P500. Some Historical MATW News: 22/05/2018 – Matthews Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Matthews™ Announces Sale of Record Breaking $41.7 Million Shopping Center in Oceanside, CA; 24/05/2018 – Matthews Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 10 Days; 26/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Dolphins Sign OL Mike Matthews; 29/05/2018 – Matthews™ Sets Price-Per-Foot Record in the 91304 Zip Code; 21/04/2018 – DJ Matthews International Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MATW); 26/04/2018 – MATTHEWS 2Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 22/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Packers Host WR Jordan Matthews; 19/04/2018 – Matthews International Declares Quarterly Dividend; 28/04/2018 – Matthews Company Marketing Set By B. Riley FBR, Inc. for May. 1

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ashford Hospitality Tr Com Shs (AHT) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 168,797 shares as the company’s stock declined 51.95% . The institutional investor held 1.12 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, down from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Ashford Hospitality Tr Com Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.22M market cap company. The stock increased 3.70% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 2.20M shares traded or 64.72% up from the average. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) has declined 65.17% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AHT News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHT); 15/03/2018 – Ashford Trust Declares Dividends For First Quarter Of 2018; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ashford Hospitality Tr 2018-ASHF Certs Prelim Rtgs; 09/04/2018 – ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST SAYS ON APRIL 9, REFINANCED MORTGAGE LOAN WITH AN EXISTING OUTSTANDING BALANCE TOTALING ABOUT $972 MLN – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – ASHFORD INC – DOUGLAS KESSLER WILL CONTINUE TO BE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT OF ASHFORD TRUST; 03/05/2018 – ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST INC AHT.N – COMPARABLE REVPAR DECREASED 0.2% TO $119.92 DURING QUARTER; 12/03/2018 ASHFORD INC AINC.A SAYS JEREMY J. WELTER APPOINTED COO AND CO-PRESIDENT; 12/03/2018 – Ashford Names Jeremy Welter Co-President and Chief Operating Officer; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Announces Definitive Agreement to Acquire Remington’s Project Management Division; 09/04/2018 – Ashford Will Acquire Remington’s Project Management Business for $203 Million

More notable recent Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc (AHT) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on March 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “KBW Announces Index Rebalancing for Fourth-Quarter 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on December 14, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “35 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ashford Trust Completes Acquisition of the La Posada de Santa Fe Hotel – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 31, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold AHT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 71.10 million shares or 1.41% more from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Fund invested in 16,600 shares. Moreover, Wms Ptnrs Llc has 0.27% invested in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) for 231,845 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 35,001 shares. Daiwa holds 0% or 11,600 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Co stated it has 0.07% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0% or 16.78 million shares. Mackenzie Financial invested in 39,500 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation Ny reported 54,950 shares stake. Arrowstreet Partnership holds 44,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Diligent Limited Liability Com reported 10,500 shares. Raymond James & Associate invested in 14,175 shares. Cutler Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.3% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Strs Ohio, Ohio-based fund reported 136,588 shares. Legal General Grp Plc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested 0% in Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT).

Since June 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $234,900 activity. NUNNELEY MARK had bought 40,000 shares worth $95,200 on Tuesday, August 27.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,082 shares to 7,673 shares, valued at $905,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Scansource Inc Com (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 31,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Herman Miller Inc (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Analysts await Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.3 per share. AHT’s profit will be $22.34 million for 2.80 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -46.81% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Near-Term Worries Make Funeral Services Industry Outlook Morbid – Nasdaq” on May 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “How to Profit From All the Suffering in Matthews International Stock – Investorplace.com” published on October 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Nasdaq and CryptoCompare Partner on Institution-Oriented Crypto Pricing Product – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Matthews International Reports Results for Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Rutabaga Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.07B and $361.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corporation by 133,751 shares to 375,806 shares, valued at $12.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 72,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.01M shares, and cut its stake in Dmc Global Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold MATW shares while 51 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 25.54 million shares or 2.89% less from 26.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta accumulated 14,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 11,611 shares. Envestnet Asset Management owns 18,603 shares. Arizona State Retirement owns 0.02% invested in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) for 49,165 shares. Metropolitan Life Co has invested 0.42% in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Bryn Mawr Company reported 14,575 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 1,042 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.01% invested in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). 407,866 were accumulated by Northern Tru. Putnam Investments holds 0.01% or 67,700 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ:MATW) for 7,183 shares. Invesco invested in 89,292 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,708 are held by Campbell Company Investment Adviser Ltd Llc. Millennium Ltd accumulated 79,858 shares.