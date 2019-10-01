Foundry Partners Has Cut Itron (ITRI) Stake by $3.34 Million as Share Price Rose; Tyvor Capital Has Decreased Its Tjx Cos New (TJX) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 21.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 53,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 191,596 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.99 million, down from 245,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $71.79. About 133,387 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Itron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITRI); 05/04/2018 – ltron to Modernize Water Infrastructure in Arkansas with Smart Meter Migration; 04/04/2018 – NorthWestern Energy Signs Contract with Itron to Modernize Energy Grid; 28/03/2018 – ltron Collaborates with sonnen to Add Battery Storage to its Distributed Energy Management and Demand Response Solutions; 20/03/2018 – ltron Opens Call for Abstracts for ltron Utility Week 2018; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 14/05/2018 – ITRON 1Q REV. $607.2M, EST. $572.6M; 08/03/2018 Florida Power & Light Expands Work with Itron with Gen5 Network Upgrade

Tyvor Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 78.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tyvor Capital Llc sold 209,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The hedge fund held 56,606 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99M, down from 266,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tyvor Capital Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.85. About 1.41 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 25/05/2018 – Hartford Core Equity Adds Anthem, Exits Aetna, Cuts TJX; 22/05/2018 – TJX TJX.N SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $4.04 TO $4.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – QTRLY SHR $1.13; 08/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Park Hotels & Resorts, Steel Dynamics, Tenet Healthcare, The TJX Companies, VeriSig; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Confer; 22/05/2018 – TJX same-store sales top estimates; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX 1Q ADJ EPS 96C; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees 2Q Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 89c

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. TJX’s profit will be $797.83 million for 21.16 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Ltd Llc stated it has 178,394 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Capital Invest Services Of America stated it has 2.71% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Silvercrest Asset Grp Inc Ltd accumulated 194,166 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.22% or 2.07 million shares. Fort Lp owns 45,378 shares. D E Shaw And Co holds 5.80M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Axa reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Rathbone Brothers Pcl holds 0.02% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) or 9,976 shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Co has 0% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Of Vermont reported 0.3% stake. Moreover, Town And Country National Bank & Trust And Dba First Bankers has 1.15% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 47,195 shares. First National Bank Of Omaha owns 0.71% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 206,145 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Co holds 0.03% or 4,173 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.23% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Numerixs Tech, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 32,223 shares.

Analysts await Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, down 40.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.13 per share. ITRI’s profit will be $26.79 million for 26.79 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Itron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.99% negative EPS growth.

