Foundry Partners Has Boosted Its Citigroup (C) Holding; Steadfast Capital Management LP Trimmed By $81.48 Million Its Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding

Steadfast Capital Management Lp decreased Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) stake by 24.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Steadfast Capital Management Lp sold 331,237 shares as Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)’s stock rose 20.42%. The Steadfast Capital Management Lp holds 1.04 million shares with $255.26M value, down from 1.37M last quarter. Fleetcor Technologies Inc now has $24.71 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $286.71. About 327,898 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 30.59% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.16% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – Petrobras Distribuidora and FLEETCOR Partner to Bring Card-less Fuel Payments to BR Gas Stations in Brazil; 09/04/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES SAYS CEO RONALD CLARKE’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $52.6 MLN WHICH INLCUDED $35.4 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDS EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT W/SHELL THROUGH 2025; 09/04/2018 – FleetCor Boosts CEO Clarke’s Pay 79% to $52.6 Million for 2017; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor 1Q EPS $1.88; 15/05/2018 – FleetCor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B

Foundry Partners Llc increased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 3.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc acquired 23,550 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 637,258 shares with $39.65M value, up from 613,708 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $162.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.76. About 7.87M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 30/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO MIKE CORBAT COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 18/03/2018 – Citigroup Wants More Senior Women at Its Markets Unit in Asia; 11/04/2018 – Sprint Presenting at Citi Telecom, Cable, & Media IR Day May 11; 30/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/05/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $79; 21/03/2018 – CITI HIRES HSBC’S MASKELL FOR EMEA ALTERNATIVE ASSETS GRP: MEMO; 21/03/2018 – Citigroup Bolsters Investment Banking Ranks With Eye on Cash-Rich Private-Equity Firms

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold FLT shares while 152 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 78.66 million shares or 2.56% less from 80.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fidelity Natl Fincl accumulated 49,674 shares. 1,016 are held by Psagot Investment House Ltd. Westfield Capital Mngmt Company Lp invested in 0.68% or 364,463 shares. Smith Asset Grp Incorporated LP holds 0.04% or 4,600 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 0% or 35,124 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). 5.09 million were reported by Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md. 152,995 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board. Moreover, Plante Moran Advsr Llc has 0.01% invested in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Tokio Marine Asset Ltd reported 1.65% of its portfolio in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Synovus Financial Corp stated it has 0% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT). Massmutual Tru Communication Fsb Adv reported 65 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Co Ma reported 1.73M shares. Amp Capital Investors accumulated 25,430 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ohio-based Lenox Wealth Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.01% in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased Mcdermott Intl Inc stake by 875,000 shares to 1.43 million valued at $10.65M in 2019Q1. It also upped Worldpay Inc stake by 154,099 shares and now owns 2.58 million shares. Spotify Technology S A was raised too.

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on August, 6 after the close. They expect $2.64 earnings per share, up 9.54% or $0.23 from last year’s $2.41 per share. FLT’s profit will be $227.56 million for 27.15 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.56 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.13% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Fleetcor Technologies (NYSE:FLT), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Fleetcor Technologies had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of FLT in report on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Hold”. Oppenheimer maintained FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of FLT in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. SunTrust maintained the shares of FLT in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital.

Foundry Partners Llc decreased Cliffs Inc stake by 127,048 shares to 448,549 valued at $4.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) stake by 33,400 shares and now owns 166,450 shares. Bel Fuse Inc (NASDAQ:BELFB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sit Investment holds 0.01% or 6,350 shares. Chevy Chase Hldgs holds 3.07 million shares. Schwerin Boyle Incorporated invested 1.22% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 59,236 are owned by First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru. D L Carlson Gp Inc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 70,975 shares. Gamco Inc Et Al holds 0.06% or 130,407 shares. Acr Alpine Cap Ltd Company has 82.57 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management owns 169,822 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 4.00M shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Moors And Cabot owns 0.48% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 116,404 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 39,805 shares. 133,940 are held by Thompson Invest Mgmt Inc. Pinnacle holds 0.34% or 67,573 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Commerce holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 246,987 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com has 5.21 million shares for 0.22% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 22. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. Oppenheimer maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating.

