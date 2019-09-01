Foundry Partners Has Boosted Herman Miller (MLHR) Holding; Dollar General (Ne (DG) Holder Park National Has Increased Position by $452,557 as Valuation Rose

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Herman Miller Inc (MLHR) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 34,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.37% . The institutional investor held 182,114 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.41 million, up from 147,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Herman Miller Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $42.28. About 183,839 shares traded. Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) has risen 21.39% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MLHR News: 07/03/2018 Herman Miller: Andrew Lock, President, Herman Miller International, Will Retire, Effective July 31; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER SEES 4Q EPS 56C TO 60C, EST. 70C; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q EPS 49c; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 16/05/2018 – MLHR May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 11th Consecutive Drop; 07/03/2018 – Herman Miller: Lock’s Successor Will Be Named in Near Future; 21/03/2018 – HERMAN MILLER 3Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 49C; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller Sees 4Q EPS 49c-EPS 53c; 21/03/2018 – Herman Miller 3Q Adj EPS 50c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Herman Miller Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLHR)

Park National Corp increased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (Ne (DG) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park National Corp bought 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 46,505 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, up from 42,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park National Corp who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation (Ne for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.43B market cap company. It closed at $156.09 lastly. It is up 36.56% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Dollar General Corp.’s $500M Snr Uscrd Nts ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 16/05/2018 – Dollar General Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Willingdon Wealth invested in 34,003 shares or 1% of the stock. Service stated it has 23 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.21% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd invested 0.07% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 202,251 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Manhattan holds 0% or 42 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors reported 81,370 shares. Sather Fin Group invested 2.21% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Reilly Llc holds 0.01% or 475 shares. Natl Mutual Insur Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) or 15,460 shares. Greenleaf has 76,586 shares. Vaughan Nelson Mgmt LP invested in 164,550 shares. Blair William Il, Illinois-based fund reported 5,066 shares. Profund Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% stake.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar General EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dollar General names new COO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Will Dollar General or Dollar Tree Earnings Come Out on Top Thursday? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abercrombie, Ambarella, Best Buy, Dollar General, Novo Nordisk, Ulta Beauty, Whiting Petroleum and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar General +7% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Park National Corp, which manages about $1.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 9,357 shares to 362,058 shares, valued at $29.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) by 8,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,280 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold MLHR shares while 73 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 44.39 million shares or 1.77% less from 45.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Petrus Communications Lta accumulated 0.05% or 6,717 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 1,355 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) for 163,284 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0.01% or 1.37M shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 0% or 43 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated has 9,785 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hotchkis & Wiley Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 120,295 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corporation invested in 0% or 4,056 shares. Jensen Inv Management invested in 19,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 3,162 shares. First Citizens Bankshares And Comm reported 8,726 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR). 22,081 were reported by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com reported 52,421 shares. 571,648 are held by Charles Schwab Mngmt.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Homestreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 48,275 shares to 230,865 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veeva Systems Inc A (NYSE:VEEV) by 6,112 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,555 shares, and cut its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).