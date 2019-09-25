Foundry Partners Decreased Its Haynes International (HAYN) Holding; Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (TTWO) Had 8 Analysts Last Week

Foundry Partners Llc decreased Haynes International (HAYN) stake by 8.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc sold 17,625 shares as Haynes International (HAYN)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 194,705 shares with $6.19M value, down from 212,330 last quarter. Haynes International now has $445.85 million valuation. The stock decreased 2.30% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 94,795 shares traded or 29.09% up from the average. Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has declined 29.58% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HAYN News: 02/05/2018 – BARBADOS CENBANK CHIEF HAYNES SPEAKS ON ECONOMY; 29/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC – MARK COMERFORD, PRESIDENT AND CEO AND A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, HAS INFORMED BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE; 29/05/2018 – Haynes Intl, Inc. Announces Leadership Change; 18/03/2018 – Douglas D. Haynes resigned as president of the firm, Point72 Asset Management, on Friday, five people briefed on the matter told The New York Times; 01/05/2018 – Haynes International, Inc. to Host Second Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – HAYNES 2Q LOSS/SHR 17C, EST. EPS 4.0C; 09/05/2018 – Tygh Capital Buys New 1% Position in Haynes; 03/05/2018 – Haynes International 2Q Rev $110.2M; 16/03/2018 – STEVE COHEN ANNOUNCES HAYNES RESIGNATION IN EMAIL TO EMPLOYEES; 02/05/2018 – Subway(R) Restaurants Announces Retirement of CEO Suzanne Greco and Appointment of Trevor Haynes as Interim CEO; Co to Initiate CEO Search

Among 9 analysts covering Take-Two (NASDAQ:TTWO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Take-Two has $15200 highest and $9500 lowest target. $135.30’s average target is 8.17% above currents $125.08 stock price. Take-Two had 18 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, August 21. Benchmark maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14500 target in Monday, September 9 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Monday, July 29 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform”. The stock of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Stephens. See Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) latest ratings:

09/09/2019 Broker: Benchmark Rating: Buy Old Target: $140.0000 New Target: $145.0000 Maintain

21/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Buy Old Target: $133.0000 New Target: $144.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $118.0000 New Target: $125.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: $113.0000 New Target: $124.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Outperform Old Target: $134.0000 New Target: $144.0000 Maintain

06/08/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $145.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight New Target: $145.0000 Maintain

29/07/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Buy Old Target: $115.0000 New Target: $136.0000 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Jefferies New Target: $135.0000 115.0000

Foundry Partners Llc increased Pan American Silver Corp (NASDAQ:PAAS) stake by 52,913 shares to 764,429 valued at $9.87 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Verizon Comm Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 44,265 shares and now owns 481,450 shares. Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) was raised too.

More notable recent Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Haynes International, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:HAYN) Investment Returns Are Lagging Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 52.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.25 per share. HAYN’s profit will be $4.76M for 23.44 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Haynes International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $14.16 billion. The firm offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels. It has a 46.41 P/E ratio. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; offering downloadable episodes, and content and virtual currency; and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. shares while 153 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 98.29 million shares or 0.94% less from 99.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Uss Inv Limited accumulated 0.8% or 661,349 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 15,782 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd owns 12,336 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 350,035 shares. Bokf Na has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). State Street accumulated 5.03M shares. Kornitzer Ks holds 0.47% or 234,397 shares. Mariner Lc has invested 0% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Strategic Limited Liability Company invested in 0.38% or 15,742 shares. Profund Ltd Liability Corp invested in 10,076 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,600 shares. Salem Counselors owns 246 shares. 560 are owned by Csat Invest Advisory Lp. Symphony Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2,709 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset has 0.31% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks – Wall Street Ends Flat; S&P Sees Resistance at 3,000 – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “This Unknown Sport Could Soon be More Popular Than NFL and Formula 1 – PRNewswire” published on September 24, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Activision Stock Has Upside to $60 over the Next 12 Months – Investorplace.com” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Business Wire” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sid Meier’s Civilization® VI Coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on November 22, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.