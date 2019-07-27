Foundry Partners Cut Western Digital (WDC) Holding by $2.08 Million; Share Price Declined; Align Technology (ALGN) Shareholder Viking Global Investors LP Lifted Holding

Viking Global Investors Lp increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 220.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Global Investors Lp bought 1.23M shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $510.65 million, up from 561,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Global Investors Lp who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $198.84. About 2.95 million shares traded or 165.03% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 01/05/2018 – 3Shape Launches Straight Talk Dental Coalition Seeking to Reinstate Interoperability between TRIOS and Align Technology’s Invis; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element Intraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Announces China Food and Drug Administration Approval for the iTero Element lntraoral Scanner; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (WDC) by 21.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 43,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 154,305 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.42 million, down from 197,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Western Digital Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 2.87 million shares traded. Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) has declined 43.92% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.35% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 16/05/2018 – WDC: Buy Of A Decade Now!; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 03/04/2018 – Western Digital Enables the Evolution of Modern Workflows at NAB 2018; 18/04/2018 – Western Digital Continues to Drive Capacity and Improve TCO for Cloud and Enterprise Data Centers; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 16/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL CORP WDC.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $93; 16/03/2018 – Western Dig: Get Set for NAND Supply Tightness, Says Baird — Barron’s Blog; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Rising stars slash debt costs in robust US economy

Viking Global Investors Lp, which manages about $39.90B and $17.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 2.35 million shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $79.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 281,256 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 635,736 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cra International (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 30,050 shares to 132,040 shares, valued at $6.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matthews Intl Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:MATW) by 40,051 shares in the quarter, for a total of 210,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp Com (NASDAQ:WTFC).

