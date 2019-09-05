Foundry Partners Cut Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) Position By $2.42 Million; Clough Capital Partners LP Lowered Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Position

Foundry Partners Llc decreased Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR) stake by 19.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc sold 142,137 shares as Waddell & Reed Financial (WDR)’s stock declined 5.91%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 596,583 shares with $10.32 million value, down from 738,720 last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial now has $1.18 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 500,262 shares traded. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) has declined 9.56% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.56% the S&P500. Some Historical WDR News: 20/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280739 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BAT116; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281517 – WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281919 – EAST WADDELL RANCH BATTERY 72; 12/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed Says Two Portfolio Managers Have Left the Firm; 01/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed 1Q EPS 56c; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Amy Scupham Named President of Ivy Distributors Inc; 19/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282461 – WEST WADDELL RANCH BAT 67; 18/04/2018 – Waddell & Reed: Buyle Was Previously Company’s Deputy General Counsel; 04/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281546 – WADDELL COMPRESSOR STATION; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 16.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 9,000 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 44,089 shares with $6.16 million value, down from 53,089 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $340.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.86. About 4.81 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 05/04/2018 – Former Acelity, J&J Executive Joins Organogenesis as Vice President of Global Medical & Clinical Affairs; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 24/04/2018 – J&J Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 24/05/2018 – J&J JANSSEN SUES DR. REDDY’S, LAURUS OVER PREZISTA PATENTS; 23/03/2018 – Inside J&J’s Effort to Cut Costs and Drive Integration at Ad Firms WPP and Omnicom; 16/03/2018 – J&J – RECEIVED A BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY, A LEADING PRIVATE INVESTMENT FIRM, TO ACQUIRE ITS LIFESCAN BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 16/03/2018 – J&J says it’s received a $2.1 billion bid for LifeScan diabetes business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold WDR shares while 84 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 74.69 million shares or 0.19% less from 74.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Commercial Bank reported 11,614 shares stake. Group Incorporated One Trading Limited Partnership owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Partners Incorporated accumulated 6,178 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Auxier Asset Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 24,658 shares. Moody Bank Division holds 0% or 311 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 3.45 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). 9,200 are owned by Numerixs Technologies. Advisory Serv Networks Limited Liability Corporation reported 271 shares stake. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 462,056 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bancorp Of Mellon has 0.01% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 1.28M shares. 74 are held by Parkside Finance Comml Bank. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested 0.02% in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 30,332 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gabelli Funds Lc has 0.15% invested in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) for 1.36 million shares.

More notable recent Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. Announces July 31, 2019 Assets Under Management – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Waddell & Reed to outsources some internal transfer agency operations – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (WDR) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Waddell & Reed Q2 net outflows rise Q/Q – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Analysts await Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 29.31% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.58 per share. WDR’s profit will be $29.96M for 9.85 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.38% negative EPS growth.

Foundry Partners Llc increased Briggs & Stratton Corp Com (NYSE:BGG) stake by 53,676 shares to 292,228 valued at $3.46M in 2019Q1. It also upped Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 25,425 shares and now owns 665,462 shares. Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 0.36% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Grisanti Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.83% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Brown Advisory owns 54,005 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. First Fincl In accumulated 4,679 shares. Of Virginia Va reported 1.89% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 15,657 were accumulated by Fiduciary Of The Southwest Tx. Argi Investment Services Limited Liability Corporation reported 15,170 shares. Elm Advisors, a California-based fund reported 6,289 shares. 230,078 were reported by Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa. Inspirion Wealth Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 2,100 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank invested in 0.55% or 62,850 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management has 603,511 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Avalon Llc reported 0.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Pinnacle Holdings Llc reported 21,153 shares. Lau Limited Com accumulated 62,700 shares.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.11 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.27% above currents $128.86 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, August 27 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, April 17. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $15600 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 17.