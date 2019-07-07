Foundry Partners Cut Its Nucor (NUE) Holding; Goldman Sachs Group Has Boosted Ebix (EBIX) Position By $3.79 Million

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased Ebix Inc (EBIX) stake by 76.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 77,366 shares as Ebix Inc (EBIX)’s stock declined 12.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 179,117 shares with $8.84M value, up from 101,751 last quarter. Ebix Inc now has $1.53 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 104,275 shares traded. Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) has declined 35.55% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.98% the S&P500. Some Historical EBIX News: 03/04/2018 – CENTRUM CAPITAL LTD CENC.NS – TO SELL ITS MONEY EXCHANGE BUSINESS TO EBIX INC. FOR ABOUT 12 BLN RUPEES; 19/04/2018 – EBIX PURCHASE OF 60% STAKE IN SMARTCLASS EDUCATIONAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – EBIX INC – EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS AND FORECASTS IT TO GENERATE $0.25 IN INCREASED DILUTED EPS; 09/05/2018 – Ebix 1Q EPS 83c; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Expects Acquisition to Be Immediately Accretive to Its Earnings; 02/04/2018 – Ebix Sports Ambassadors John Isner and Coco Vandeweghe Win Single and Doubles Titles at the Miami Open Masters 1000 Tournament; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT FOR ABOUT $175M; 19/04/2018 – Ebix Enters India’s E-Learning Markets via Acquisition of 60 Percent Stake in Smartclass Educational Services; 03/04/2018 – EBIX PACT TO BUY CENTRUMDIRECT; 03/04/2018 – Ebix Takes Leadership Position in lndia’s Foreign Exchange and Outward Remittance Markets with Agreement to Acquire CentrumDirect Limited

Foundry Partners Llc decreased Nucor Corp (NUE) stake by 34.84% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc sold 91,467 shares as Nucor Corp (NUE)’s stock declined 10.42%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 171,100 shares with $9.98 million value, down from 262,567 last quarter. Nucor Corp now has $16.86 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.31. About 1.33M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 12.57% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Zekelman Industries CFR to B1; outlook stable; 05/03/2018 – Cramer also hears the latest from CEOs of Nucor and Domino’s Pizza; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April; 11/04/2018 – Qnect Continues To Shape The Steel Industry With Investment From Nucor; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR’S END MARKETS THAT ARE PARTICULARLY IMPORTANT TO CO ARE ESPECIALLY STRONG IN 2018, INCLUDING ENERGY, MOST OF CONSTRUCTION MARKETS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Steel Mills Segment Performance Improved vs 1Q; 17/04/2018 – Nucor Executive Vice Pres Jim Darsey to Retire; Craig Feldman to Be Promoted; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR: NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS A $240M INVESTMENT

More notable recent Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Hibbett Sports, Ebix, and Paysign Slumped Today – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ebix Commences EbixCash IPO Process while Targeting a Q2 2020 IPO – Nasdaq” published on June 18, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: “Ebix Inc: Fintech Play Will Surge If This Happens – Profit Confidential” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Ebix Inc (EBIX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Continues Investigation of Shareholder Claims Against Ebix, Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold EBIX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.10% less from 23.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement owns 36,856 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) or 7,063 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 0% or 30,725 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 9,122 shares. 255,000 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Millrace Asset Gp Incorporated has 45,070 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communications The owns 276,478 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) or 44 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 11,000 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 5,000 were reported by Marathon Capital Mngmt. Stifel Fincl, Missouri-based fund reported 18,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). Ameritas Ptnrs stated it has 0.01% in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX). 28,727 were reported by State Teachers Retirement Sys.

Among 2 analysts covering Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ebix Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Monday, March 4. Maxim Group maintained Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) rating on Monday, February 25. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $113 target. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 5.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc decreased Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) stake by 73,617 shares to 1.26 million valued at $178.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced L3 Technologies Inc stake by 141,819 shares and now owns 1.66M shares. Prudential Finl Inc (Put) (NYSE:PRU) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Nucor had 11 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform” on Tuesday, January 8. Bank of America downgraded Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Friday, May 31 to “Underperform” rating. The stock of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 4 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 22 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $6100 target in Monday, June 17 report.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nucor: Time To Get Greedy – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nucor sees below-consensus Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Nucor, Steel Dynamics, and ArcelorMittal Jumped 15% or More in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nucor Corp.: Well-Positioned To Weather The Cycles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Analysts await Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 37.68% or $0.78 from last year’s $2.07 per share. NUE’s profit will be $393.18M for 10.72 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Nucor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap owns 72,200 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. South State accumulated 57,897 shares. Gideon Advisors owns 0.14% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 6,608 shares. 200 are held by Motco. Hills Bancshares & Tru Comm holds 0.31% or 19,798 shares. Voloridge Investment Management Lc reported 127,688 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Kepos Capital LP holds 53,785 shares. Moreover, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.07% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). First Interstate National Bank & Trust reported 1,360 shares stake. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, Japan-based fund reported 21,338 shares. Cetera Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 8,353 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Co reported 155 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hilton Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 400 shares. Cadence Capital Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 16,510 shares. Advisory Serv Ltd Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 14,229 shares.

Foundry Partners Llc increased Alliance Res Partnr Lp Ut Ltd (NASDAQ:ARLP) stake by 72,719 shares to 350,757 valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Public Service Enterprise Gp (NYSE:PEG) stake by 6,350 shares and now owns 172,555 shares. Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) was raised too.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $5.29 million activity. $5.29M worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) was sold by FERRIOLA JOHN J.