Foundry Partners Cut Its Haynes International (HAYN) Position by $546,375; Stock Value Declined; Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Shareholder Next Century Growth Investors Lowered Its Stake as Share Price Rose

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) by 16.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 12,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 66,563 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.52 million, down from 79,461 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $326.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $34.05. About 10,632 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Haynes International (HAYN) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 17,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 194,705 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.19 million, down from 212,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Haynes International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $430.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 25,300 shares traded. Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) has declined 29.58% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.58% the S&P500. Some Historical HAYN News: 16/05/2018 – Haynes Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC – MICHAEL SHOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, WILL ACT AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO; 29/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL INC – MARK COMERFORD TO REMAIN WITH COMPANY AS AN ADVISOR THROUGH END OF CURRENT FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Haynes International, Inc. Announces Leadership Change; 03/05/2018 – HAYNES 2Q LOSS/SHR 17C, EST. EPS 4.0C; 03/05/2018 – Trevor Haynes will take over as interim CEO; 26/04/2018 – State NJ Transp: Routes 1 & 9 southbound local traffic will be shifted at Haynes Avenue for improvements project in Newark; 01/05/2018 – Haynes International, Inc. to Host Second Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – HAYNES INTERNATIONAL – STRONGER MARKET PRICING LEVELS,HIGHER RAW MATERIAL MARKET PRICES SHOULD PROVIDE PRICING STRENGTH INTO SECOND HALF OF 2018; 29/05/2018 – Haynes Intt: Comerford Will Remain as Adviser Through Sept 30

More notable recent Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Haynes International, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Haynes International (HAYN) Lags Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Haynes International, Inc. Announces Leadership Change Nasdaq:HAYN – GlobeNewswire” published on May 29, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Regal (NYSE:RBC) by 25,492 shares to 258,532 shares, valued at $21.13 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valley Natl Bancorp Com (NYSE:VLY) by 42,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 432,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Silicom Ltd (NASDAQ:SILC).

Analysts await Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 52.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.25 per share. HAYN’s profit will be $4.76 million for 22.65 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Haynes International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.67% EPS growth.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $802.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inspire Medical Systems Inc by 18,212 shares to 217,738 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tactile Systems by 70,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR).

Analysts await Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 21.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.52 per share. AMOT’s profit will be $3.94M for 20.76 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Allied Motion Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tillyâ€™s Inc (TLYS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Twst.com with their article: “CNOOC Limited: RESIGNATION OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND CHAIRMAN OF THE NOMINATION COMMITTEE AND RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 02, 2019, Twst.com published: “Editas (NASDAQ:EDIT), Intellia (NASDAQ:NTLA) and CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Have Enormous Upside According to Manisha Samy – The Wall Street Transcript” on April 11, 2019. More interesting news about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Capital One Financial Corporation: Capital One to acquire BlueTarp Financial, Expanding Credit Card Partnerships B2B Servicing Capabilities – The Wall Street Transcript” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allied Motion Technologies Inc. to Acquire Globe Motors, Inc. – EON: Enhanced Online News” with publication date: August 22, 2013.