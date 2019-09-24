Foundry Partners Boosted Wiley John & Sons Cl A (JW.A) Stake; Highlander Capital Management Has Trimmed Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding By $492,180

Foundry Partners Llc increased Wiley John & Sons Inc Cl A (JW.A) stake by 11.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Foundry Partners Llc acquired 11,667 shares as Wiley John & Sons Inc Cl A (JW.A)’s stock 0.00%. The Foundry Partners Llc holds 117,409 shares with $5.38M value, up from 105,742 last quarter. Wiley John & Sons Inc Cl A now has $2.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 284,755 shares traded or 16.72% up from the average. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:JW.A) has declined 26.66% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JW.A News: 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.87; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q EPS $1.19; 10/04/2018 – John Wiley Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – John Wiley Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.B); 06/03/2018 – JOHN WILEY & SONS INC – FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons 3Q Net $68.8M; 06/03/2018 – John Wiley & Sons Backs Sees FY18 Adj EPS Low-Single Digit % Decline, Rev About Even With FY1; 19/04/2018 – DJ John Wiley & Sons Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JW.A); 06/03/2018 JOHN WILEY 3Q REV. $455.7M

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 17.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 260 shares as Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Highlander Capital Management Llc holds 1,245 shares with $2.36M value, down from 1,505 last quarter. Amazon.Com Inc now has $883.11B valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $8.86 during the last trading session, reaching $1785.3. About 3.14 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s Bezos could find India market getting tougher as Walmart may back Flipkart; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 27/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€” Amazon, Microsoft, Intel and Google â€” were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 08/05/2018 – From the World’s Most Sought-After Public Speaker and Best-Selling Author of The 5 Second Rule, Kick Ass with Mel Robbins is Now Available Exclusively on Audible; 27/03/2018 – SAUDI PRINCE IS SAID TO PUSH FOR AMAZON CLOUD DEAL ON U.S. TOUR; 09/05/2018 – LiveXLive Launches OTT Streaming App On Roku, Amazon Fire TV And Apple TV Devices; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 30/03/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Expanding Fashion Horizons

Foundry Partners Llc decreased Olympic Steel Inc Com (NASDAQ:ZEUS) stake by 46,850 shares to 105,040 valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Hooker Furniture Corp (NASDAQ:HOFT) stake by 47,497 shares and now owns 89,423 shares. Global Brass & Copper Hold (NYSE:BRSS) was reduced too.

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased Cnx Resources Corporation stake by 84,300 shares to 198,400 valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2. It also upped Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) stake by 3,600 shares and now owns 10,625 shares. Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 EPS, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28 billion for 97.03 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2311.67’s average target is 29.48% above currents $1785.3 stock price. Amazon had 11 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 23. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, September 3. As per Friday, August 2, the company rating was reinitiated by M Partners.