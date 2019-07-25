Foundry Partners Boosted Position in Wesbanco Com (WSBC) by $1.57 Million; Tiedemann Wealth Management Decreased Stake in Ugi New (UGI) by $1.37 Million

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Wesbanco Inc Com (WSBC) by 23.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 40,174 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 210,345 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36M, up from 170,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Wesbanco Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $36.42. About 431,182 shares traded or 151.03% up from the average. WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) has declined 15.28% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.71% the S&P500. Some Historical WSBC News: 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO, REPORTS PACT & PLAN OF MERGER WITH FARMERS CAPITAL; 08/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of an Investigation into Farmers Capital Bank Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to WesBanco, Inc. — FFKT; 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $73.3 MLN VS $70.7 MLN; 23/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Goldfield, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, WesBanco, Carolina; 02/05/2018 – WesBanco CEO and CFO to Participate in the D.A. Davidson 20th Annual Financial Institutions Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ WesBanco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSBC); 17/04/2018 – WESBANCO 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 70C; 19/04/2018 – WESBANCO INC – DEAL UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF DIRECTORS OF BOTH CO AND FARMERS CAPITAL BANK CORP; 17/04/2018 – WesBanco 1Q EPS 76c; 25/05/2018 – Columbus C.E.O. Magazine Again Names WesBanco A Winner Of The Columbus Metro Area 2018 Top Workplaces Award

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc analyzed 24,977 shares as the company's stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,121 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.47M, down from 105,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $8.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $50.67. About 1.34 million shares traded or 18.61% up from the average. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500.

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TCP) by 45,861 shares to 727,764 shares, valued at $27.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 3,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Riggs Asset Managment Company has 0.14% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Raymond James Assocs reported 0% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Doliver Advisors Lp invested in 5,595 shares. 119,520 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. 3,755 are owned by Hartford Fincl Inc. Coldstream Capital has invested 0.08% in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 21,893 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.06% invested in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 77,000 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.11% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) for 559,581 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI). Burt Wealth Advsr stated it has 3,600 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) invested in 0.05% or 15,021 shares.

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.12M for 66.67 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ducommun Inc (NYSE:DCO) by 74,075 shares to 131,495 shares, valued at $5.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essa Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 45,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,720 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB).