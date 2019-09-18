Founders Financial Securities Raised Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $411,502; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holder Kentucky Retirement Systems Cut Stake

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 7.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 6,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 81,298 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.35 million, down from 87,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $136.63. About 1.41M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 05/04/2018 – Saudis Want Fewer Weapons, More Disney in U.S. Business Talks; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 13/04/2018 – With ESPN+, Disney Hopes to Fix TV — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 07/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Commits More Than $100 Million to Bring Comfort to Children and Their Families in Hospitals; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS SEGMENT WILL REMAIN VIRTUALLY THE SAME; 16/05/2018 – JUST IN: 21st Century Fox says Lachlan Murdoch will be chairman & CEO of “New Fox” after company sells majority of its assets to The Walt Disney Company; Rupert Murdoch to serve as co-chairman of the new company; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening

Founders Financial Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 132.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc bought 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 2,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $137.96. About 6.23M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 24/05/2018 – MICROSOFT CEO NADELLA SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH, PARIS: LIVE; 31/05/2018 – Source-to-Pay Pioneer Determine, Inc. Teams Up with Leading Customers to Drive Satisfaction Through Innovation and Insights at Annual East Region User Group; 01/05/2018 – Motherboard: FTC Gives Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo 30 Days to Get Rid of Illegal Warranty-Void-if-Removed Stickers; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Almost Never Sides With Female Employees Alleging Bias; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Founders Financial Securities Llc, which manages about $511.93 million and $303.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 64,813 shares to 110,135 shares, valued at $9.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 43,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,762 shares, and cut its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 31.63 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4,882 shares to 107,692 shares, valued at $7.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 11,798 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.