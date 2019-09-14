Founders Financial Securities Maintains Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Immunomedics (IMMU) Holder Longwood Capital Partners Has Cut Stake by $3.58 Million

Longwood Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Immunomedics Inc (IMMU) by 55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.34% . The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12M, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Immunomedics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21B market cap company. The stock increased 6.36% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 2.49M shares traded or 24.00% up from the average. Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) has declined 34.91% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMU News: 09/04/2018 – Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU; 09/04/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS NAMES IANNONE HEAD OF R&D, CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 04/05/2018 – Immunomedics Presenting at Conference Jun 3; 10/04/2018 – ICYMI: Top AstraZeneca I/O vet Robert Iannone jumps to Immunomedics as R&D chief as BLA looms $IMMU $AZN; 09/05/2018 – Immunomedics 3Q Loss/Shr 21c; 09/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS INC IMMU.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $20; 16/05/2018 – lmmunomedics Announces Promising Data of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Estrogen Receptor-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer; 21/05/2018 – IMMUNOMEDICS SUBMITS BLA FOR SACITUZUMAB GOVITECAN TO FDA; 21/05/2018 – Biotech Analysis Central Preview Series: ImmunoMedics; 21/05/2018 – Immunomedics Submits Biologics License Application for Sacituzumab Govitecan to the U.S. FDA

Founders Financial Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 132.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc bought 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 2,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 22/03/2018 – Sonoma Partners Joins EY to Enhance Digital Transformation Capabilities; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 03/05/2018 – Microsoft Gets an Unexpected Boost From Malware Fears; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert

Analysts await Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.36 earnings per share, down 2.86% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.35 per share. After $-0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Immunomedics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% EPS growth.

