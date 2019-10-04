Founders Financial Securities Lifted Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $411,502; American Natl Bankshares (AMNB) Holder Fj Capital Management Upped Position

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in American Natl Bankshares Inc (AMNB) by 100.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 254,577 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.59% . The hedge fund held 507,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.65 million, up from 252,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Natl Bankshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $390.45M market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $35.04. About 3,569 shares traded. American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) has declined 8.44% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMNB News: 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices

Founders Financial Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 132.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc bought 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 2,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $137.47. About 10.83M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Ayehu Wins 2018 TiE Award; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations; 04/04/2018 – eXp World Holdings Releases Select 2017 Financial Results, Submits Application to Uplist to Nasdaq; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 19/04/2018 – lntelex Technologies Selects Microsoft Azure to Help Change Business For Good; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $13 billion; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON DEMO TOOK PLACE AT MICROSOFT CONFERENCE; 03/04/2018 – Electric Imp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers

Since July 23, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $404,480 activity. Shares for $35,570 were bought by FARRAR JEFFREY W. Shares for $35,070 were bought by Pleasant Dan Miller. Strader Hunter Gregg bought 2,000 shares worth $71,340.

