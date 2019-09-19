Founders Financial Securities Increases Stake in Microsoft (MSFT); Huber Capital Management Has Decreased Its Innospec (IOSP) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Founders Financial Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 132.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc bought 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 2,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 18.98M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – ABCOMRENTS Named Exclusive Rental Partner Of Microsoft HoloLens; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy in charge of policy; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Performance Contractors at Work on $7.8 Billion in Chemical Projects, Focused on Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 31/03/2018 – U.S. government seeks end to Supreme Court privacy fight with Microsoft; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/03/2018 – Quorum Announces United States Expansion Plans With New Franchise Support and Integration; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt

Huber Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 16.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 33,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% . The hedge fund held 168,439 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.37M, down from 201,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $94.89. About 61,240 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 19.11% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 05/03/2018 Innospec Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%

Huber Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.94 billion and $841.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 3,100 shares to 25,300 shares, valued at $5.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wesco Aircraft Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WAIR) by 146,839 shares in the quarter, for a total of 696,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE).

More notable recent Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Innospec Announces New Technology for Direct Injection Gasoline Engines – GlobeNewswire” published on November 20, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Innospec Publishes 2017 Responsible Business Report Nasdaq:IOSP – GlobeNewswire” on October 22, 2018. More interesting news about Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Innospec Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IOSP) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Innospec Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IOSP) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft Rewards Investors Again – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft bull praises vendor Pentagon contract – Seeking Alpha” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Time For Dividend Raise – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft contractors listen to Xbox audio – Vice – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Founders Financial Securities Llc, which manages about $511.93M and $303.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 6,626 shares to 47,510 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 10,348 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,462 shares, and cut its stake in Dbx Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Hulzen Asset Management Llc reported 0.92% stake. Whitnell holds 2.43% or 48,366 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorp Co Of Newtown owns 66,717 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited reported 2.71% stake. Lbmc Investment Advisors Limited Liability holds 8,569 shares. Hendley And Inc holds 92,059 shares or 5.78% of its portfolio. Callahan Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 146,814 shares. New York-based Qci Asset Mgmt Ny has invested 2.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rbf Capital Lc has invested 0.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 3.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eqis Cap owns 38,141 shares. Norris Perne French Llp Mi holds 5.03% or 297,461 shares. Montecito Bankshares reported 44,399 shares. South State, a South Carolina-based fund reported 263,290 shares. Monroe State Bank & Tru Mi stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).