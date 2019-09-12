Founders Financial Securities Increased Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) as Share Value Rose; Martin Currie LTD Increased Agilent Technologies (A) Stake

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (A) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 21,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 93,332 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 71,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $77.27. About 312,325 shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 7.40% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.40% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ACQUIRES GENOHM; 07/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies To Acquire Advanced Analytical Technologies, Inc; 02/05/2018 – A: “Price increase isn’t a focus in the near term for us.” Spotify CEO Daniel Ek – ! $A; 25/04/2018 – Agilent Thought Leader Award Presented to Drs. Brandon Ruotolo and Kristina Hakansson; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Is Significant Expansion of Agilent’s Certified Reference Materials, Chemical Standards Business; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC – REAFFIRMING FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – Agilent Announces Real-Time, Live-Cell ATP Rate Assay Kit; 18/04/2018 – Agilent Technologies Files Second Civil Action to Protect Intellectual Property; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Financial Terms of Deal Aren’t Being Disclosed

Founders Financial Securities Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 132.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Financial Securities Llc bought 3,094 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 5,430 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $727,000, up from 2,336 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Financial Securities Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $137.1. About 4.38 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 05/03/2018 – Archive360 to Showcase Industry’s Only Legally Compliant Cloud-Based Data Archive for Microsoft Azure at the British Legal Te; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS CONTINUE TO EXPECT A FULL YEAR FY ’19 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE TO BE SLIGHTLY BELOW THE NEW U.S. CORPORATE TAX RATE OF 21PCT- CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 05/04/2018 – Agio Launches New Public Cloud and Cybersecurity Offering: SkySuite; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 Practice

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5,392 shares to 123,537 shares, valued at $10.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 39,656 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,495 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Is Making Moderate Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Agilent completes BioTek buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$7.01, Is Conduent Incorporated (NYSE:CNDT) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Using Too Much Debt? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 59 investors sold A shares while 179 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 254.70 million shares or 2.41% less from 260.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Limited holds 1.79% or 1.36M shares in its portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp has invested 0.43% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Minnesota-based Gradient Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 9,751 shares. Ajo L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.95M shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability Com stated it has 5,012 shares. Gsa Prtn Llp reported 0.06% stake. Moreover, Signaturefd Lc has 0.02% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Pacific Heights Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.78% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Benjamin F Edwards & reported 382 shares. Aqr Mgmt Lc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Motco holds 540 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, Texas-based fund reported 164,689 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 1.79M shares.

Founders Financial Securities Llc, which manages about $511.93 million and $303.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ssga Active Etf Tr by 51,248 shares to 203,700 shares, valued at $10.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 6,626 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,510 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY).